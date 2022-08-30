The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra could introduce one of the most anticipated changes by users

Samsung would be planning to get rid of the curved screen in the new Galaxy S23 Ultra

Now that the Note series has disappeared from the Samsung catalog, the “Ultra” model of the Galaxy S family is in charge of leading the catalog of the South Korean brand during the first half of the year. 2022 has been the year of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, and in 2023 we will welcome the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultraa model from which, little by little, more and more data is being known.

One of the latest rumors about the new generation of the “Ultra” series comes from the renowned “leaker” Ice Universewho has confirmed that Samsung would be working on a Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with flat screenthus leaving aside the curves present on the screen of the S22 Ultra.

Goodbye to the curves on the screen of the Galaxy S23 Ultra?

The aforementioned “filter” has suggested that the design of the new flagship Samsung It will be something different from the current generation. Apparently, the company is working on a design whose main difference from that of the S22 Ultra lies in a wider side metal chassiswhich acts as a connecting link between the front and rear glass panels.

It is not confirmed that the curves will disappear completelybut increasing the thickness of the metal bezel will result in a smaller curved area.

Many users have requested, for years, that Samsung put aside the curves on the screens of your devices. The company seemed to change course with the arrival of the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy S21 Ultra in 2020 and 2021 respectively, but it curved the side of the screen on the S22 Ultra again. With the new generation, Samsung may finally decide to listen to user requests and adopt this long-awaited change once and for all.