The revolutionary style of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton it certainly did not go unnoticed during the stage of the circuit of Formula 1 from SPA Francorchamps, both for the sparks caused by the rear-end collision between his Mercedes and the Renault from Fernando Alonso on the first lap of the race and especially for the outfits worn by the seven-time World Champion during the Belgian weekend. In particular he has stolen the eye a total look Loewe composed of an emerald green oversized sweater and the puffer sneakers presented during the last one Spring / Summer 2023perfect combination between the hand of Jonathan Anderson and Lewis’ desire to dare. But it was certainly not the only highlight of the English rider, who became a baronet in 2009 after winning his first World Championship, who also sported a complete mint of Louis Gabriel Nouchireiterating his passion for wearing very particular monochrome, to the balaclava scarf of GCDS.

At the age of 37 and from the top of his seven triumphs in the Formula 1 world championship, Hamilton is one of the most popular sports figures around, with a brand identity characterized by a deep commitment to social issues and an unbridled passion for fashion. The British driver has been able to act as a point of reference even for non-motoring enthusiasts, especially in recent years with the help of his personal stylist Law Roach, moving further and further the frontier of what was allowed to see on an asphalt circuit. Over the years we have learned to know him and we have appreciated his wide range of looks, elegant, extravagant, pop and colorful, with attention to the smallest details and always samples of likes on social networks and protagonists of the pages and covers of numerous fashion magazines.

From the refined clothing that she exhibits on the red carpet on the occasion of the gala in which she takes part, al luxury streetwear that he adores, his outfits are always measured to best channel the freshness and audacity that distinguish him, with an eye to the accessory elements. To further enrich the image, in fact, sunglasses, hats of all kinds often intervene, luxury watches and other jewels. Despite some criticisms of his address in the paddock, last but not least Fernando Alonso’s not-so-light ones, Sir Lewis has always followed his taste and kept his enthusiasm for fashion alive, elbowing harder and harder to carve out a space on the catwalks. , at parties and in front of the cameras. It was not a very short process, but it allowed him to define the contours of his image of him as he always wanted them and to acquire renewed credibility in the eyes of spectators and brands such as Tommy Hilfiger which, also through a dedicated line, from 2018 he chose him as his face. Obviously without forgetting the close relationship that has linked him to for years Dessert& Gabbana, of which show is a regular presence, and from the latest extras on the catwalks of Balenciaga during the already iconic parade of The Simpson.

The last chapter of this indissoluble partnership between Hamilton and the fashion universe was written by Valentino who, for the launch of his autumn campaign, decided to join the Euphoria star Zendaya in the role of testimonial the English pilot himself. As suggested quite directly by the name itself, Pierpaolo Piccioli – creative director of the Italian maison – focused the Pink PP Campaign on the chromatic domain of pink, a color chosen as a representative of love, energy and freedom. Piccioli has in fact revealed that he has developed the vision of pink as a symbol capable of breaking down the barriers present in society for a long time and has chosen Zendaya and Hamilton – immortalized in the shots of Michael Bailey and Nicolas Kern – as authentic characters who have always tried to put their talent and their voice at the service of this same set of values. *

Sentiments shared also from the opposite side, with Hamilton who said he was proud to collaborate with the team of the famous Italian brand and to be able to be an integral part of such a powerful campaign and in line with his thinking and his commitment to making the world a place better, an objective that he continues to pursue through his foundation Mission 44. Participation in this project therefore seems to have brought together in a harmonious design the various aspects and desires of the personality and life of Sir Lewis, who certainly will not cease to amaze fans, both on the track and on the catwalks.