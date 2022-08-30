The return of Johnny Depp to the MTV awards makes it very clear the dependence of his career

It is good to laugh at the joys and misfortunes. It helps us see life positively and move forward in the face of any adversity. But after seeing the official reappearance of Johnny Depp at the MTV Video Music Awards, floating in the air like the characteristic astronaut of these awards (better known as ‘moonman’), the truth is that I laugh for not crying.

It was his first official appearance before the industry and the world since the verdict that turned the tables, after ruling in his favor in the defamation trial against Amber Heard. Not only that, it was her return and as a punctual protagonist in a large-scale event full of professional colleagues. And, as expected, his fans have celebrated it on social networks with the same joy as if they had announced his return to Pirates of the Caribbean. However, I saw a character turned into a buffoon for the occasion and that made it clear to me how dependent his career would now be.

Obviously, Johnny does not have magical powers to float in the air. It was a pre-recorded video with his face digitally inserted. “I need the job” He joked about his need to work as an actor after two years of cancellation, while inciting the ridiculousness of the moment by seeing him floating on stage. “I am available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahs, weddings and whatever you need.

The public in the auditorium laughed while hundreds of thousands of fans have been celebrating him for hours, laughing at him and applauding his return with good humor with the hashtag #JohnnyDeppRisesVMA (Johnny Depp Reborn). Not that I want to be a spoilsport, though, but after two years, personally, I was expecting another kind of triumphant return for an actor who went on to top the box office and was nominated for an Oscar three times.

That is to say, it seems perfect to me that he finds a way to play down the matter and joke about the negative circumstances that he had to live as a result of the accusations of alleged abuse made by his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Because since a British judge ruled in favor of the actress in November 2020, accepting that 12 of the 14 detailed incidents of violence were “true” and consequently approving that the media designated him as a “wife beater”, his career has been completely collapsed. Since then she has not returned to star in a film while Warner asked her to resign from fantastic animals and Disney supposedly plans another future for Pirates of the Caribbean. Now that the second defamation trial, held in the US, ruled that the actress acted “with malice”, freeing Depp from the shadow of abuse, the doors were opened to direct her professional profile.

Since the end of the second trial on June 1, 2022, Johnny Depp has focused on his music and concerts, while rumors about future film projects begin to emerge. Nevertheless, It wasn’t until we saw him floating through the air as an astronaut at the VMAs that he officially reappeared as a character in the entertainment industry. And that he does it joking about his unemployment, turned into a kind of buffoon of the event, does not remind me of the great star of the 90s but of a character who is depending on his fans to keep going.

And I explain. That particular moment is a direct way for me to connect with those fans who supported him unconditionally throughout the trial, and raised him to a victorious pedestal even when there was still no verdict. To please them. To laugh with them about it. To awaken the adoration they have for him. To feed the fandom that -indirectly or directly- can help some other producer, or studio, rub their hands in the economic interest of returning it to the billboard. Because, after all, those millions of fans are the loyal customers who will pay the tickets to see it again on the big screen.

I think it’s perfect yes Johnny Depp he chooses to live the experience laughing at himself and the situation facing the gallery but, as the reactions on social networks show, that nice and funny reappearance serves to feed the adoration of those fans who see in him a peculiar guy to laugh at all the thanks. Just as it happened with each of his movements throughout the trial. From the thanks that circulated in networks for having a bag of candy, for the closeness with her lawyer or her laughter when she found the testimonies of certain witnesses funny. His every move throughout the fight made his fans idolize him. So I think if Johnny Depp had reappeared publicly in a more serious tone, like at a convention about battered men or an event about the consequences of the cancellation in his life, it probably wouldn’t have had the same happy and sympathetic repercussion.

Laughing at the matter reinforces the sympathy that his fans have for him and, in a way, it leads me to wonder if he will do this kind of thing precisely for and for them. Because those fans are the ones who fueled the campaign in their favor on social networks. Because keeping them happy, with sporadic doses of their funniest facet, would enhance that relationship. And the social reactions prove it. His reappearance is not only a trend, but there are hundreds of publications praising him for that sequence of just a few seconds as if he had won an Oscar.

With all of this, Johnny makes me think how much his career depends on those fans right now with reactions that put him in the viral conversation, and a follow-up that may help get Hollywood back to seeing him as a box-office draw (who knows, perhaps paying him stratospheric salaries again). If his reappearances are designed to please them and give them something to talk about, if his social media posts are directed at them, then I could say that Johnny Depp’s future as a movie star depends on those fans more than any other star.

