The president of France announces a plan to rent electric cars for 100 euros a month

For people who live in cities and have a garage where they can install a charging point, an electric car can have many advantages: fuel savings, less maintenance, fewer traffic restrictions and, sometimes, free parking. So why don’t all these people buy an electric car? The answer is usually its high price. And although there are incentives and subsidies to buy this type of vehicle, many times they only serve for those who have more to buy cheaper.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron has announced, as part of his electoral campaign, a plan to facilitate the rental of long-term electric cars in low-income households.

Instead of subsidizing the purchase of these vehicles with bonuses, Macron’s plan aims to popularize the leasinga long-term car rental modality, generally from 24 to 48 months, in which the vehicle is maintained by the dealer, and the customer has the option of buying the car at the end of the rental period.

The most surprising thing about Macron’s plan is the promise that beneficiary families will be able to rent an electric car for less than 100 euros a month. “Electrics are very difficult to buy today in a home with the minimum wage,” Macron said. “What I want to do is a system of leasing in which you pay less than 100 euros per month to buy an electric car. This system is good for purchasing power, good for the carbon footprint.”

Although he did not give details about the eligibility criteria of his plan, Macron said that “an affordable supply of electric cars for all” is possible “thanks to a 100% French sector”, referring to manufacturers such as Renault, Peugeot and Citroen, and their investments to manufacture electric cars.

In 2021, nearly 316,000 electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles were registered in France, an increase of 60% compared to 2020. Similar to Spain, the French government offers subsidies of up to 6,000 euros for the purchase of electric vehicles for less than 47,000 euros, with additional aid if old vehicles with a combustion engine are delivered for scrapping. Even so, for most people its price is still high, and these people are forced to continue buying combustion cars and refueling an average of 150 euros per month of gasoline.