The Pope will sit down to talk with Denzel Washington and other artists

We spoke with the organizer of the Vitae Summit 2022 event, the Argentine Luis Quinelli

Pope Francis will receive tomorrow in a private meeting a group of 25 actors and artists from all over the world, to talk about the beauty and culture of the meeting. This event could be the first of a series of meetings, as its organizer, the Argentine Luis Quinelli, explained to Aleteia.

The guests are: the actors Denzel Washington (Malcom X) and his wife Pauletta; Eduardo Verastegui (Beautiful), Jonathan Roumie (The Chosen); marriage Jessica and David Oweloyo (selma), Edwina Findley (Get Hard), Patricia Heaton (Beethoven); Hayley Atwell (avengers).

Also film directors Darius Marder (Sound of Metal), Pete Docter (inside-out) and Isaac Chung (Munyurangabo), film producer Dan Lin (The Lego Movies). Finally, the singers Marcus Mumford, Alexander Acha, Andrea Bocelli, J Balvin, Alessia Cara, the composer Bull Nene, the pianist Julio Reyes Copello and the writer Alejandro Roemmers participate.

The meeting starts on Wednesday, August 31 at the Vatican Museums, with a private visit, and a moment of reflection in the Sistine Chapel, followed by dinner. And on Thursday, September 1, the Pope will sit at the table in the Academy of Sciences, in a private dialogue with the invited artists, whose conclusions will be made public.

Positive messages that transform culture

“This is not an exclusively Catholic event, we have invited artists from a variety of backgrounds,” explains Luis Quinelli to Aleteia. Quinelli chairs the Fundación Vitae Global, which is supported, among other personalities, by Pope Francis himself and Queen Sofía of Spain.

It is about, he explains to Aleteia, «to start a conversation about how to get out of the current polarization, of the avalanche of negative messages; of the conflicts that we are experiencing as humanity. The media, the entertainment industry, the arts have a lot to do with it. They have a great influence on the mind, heart and spirit of the people. Art is totally connected to spirituality as well.”

“So we thought it was a very good idea. What if we put 25 famous artists, world celebrities together with the Pope, to think about how to develop high-impact projects that can transform culture in this sense? », He adds.

«In recent years we have gradually lost that ability to sit at a table, totally different people; to give us the opportunity to get to know each other and in that get to know each other, understand the reality of each one and in that understand the root of each one. Also find the points in common, where at least one world in common is certain. And from that point in common, begin to develop things that allow us to make a better world.

«We come from difficult years, we had a pandemic with the consequences it had and those it still has. We have been experiencing some things that have hit us hard, but perhaps changing things is within the distance of starting a conversation. And that’s what this event is about.”