The petition of the fans of Checo Pérez to “veto” Helmut Marko from F1

The resumption of the activities of the Formula 1 brought about a controversy Helmut Markoadvisor to Red Bull Racing, made a series of comments that caused annoyance among the fans of Sergio Czech Perez Well, the criticism of the former pilot was directed particularly at the Mexican.

days prior to Belgian Grand Prix Helmut Marko pointed out that the performance of Czech Perez was irregular due to his status as “South American”, a phrase that unleashed a series of claims. For this reason, various followers of the maximum speed circuit began a campaign to “veto” Helmut Marko from Red Bull and Formula 1.

It was through social networks that different groups of fans promoted the petition Zero tolerance for RACISM in Formula 1 – Helmut Marko through the change.org portal to collect the necessary signatures to draw the attention of the International Automobile Federation (FIA) and so Marko is subject to a sanction or, failing that, F1 limits him from his activities for promoting discriminatory behavior.

Within the description of the request you can read a statement that asked to stop the racism in formula 1 So they argued that it is not the first time that the Red Bull adviser behaves in such a way and evidences the lack of prevention of racism in sport.

They also pointed out that the main problem is that the authorities of the FIA They let such an event pass unnoticed.

“In Formula 1 there is racism and the main problem is that leaders of the most important motor sport in the world are allowed to express themselves and promote it even within their own organization. stereotyping not only an individual but almost an entire continent with a clear lack of ethics, knowledge and perception”, can be read in the petition.

The different followers of the Guadalajara began to viralize the petition against the adviser of the Austrian team and replicated their annoyance at the marko’s behavior. Another of the fragments that the petition argued was that the FIA ​​has not shown its position on the incident, so its absence was shown.

“Obviously it is not the first time that this has happened in the leadership of the Austrian RedBull team, however it is surprising that no position is issued by the International Automobile Federation (FIA) to racist behavior by the team’s adviser, Helmut Marko,” the request continued.

It should be remembered that as soon as Sergio finished in second place on the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps circuit behind Max Vertappen, making it 1 – 2 on the podium, Christian Horner praised the Mexican’s “brilliant” performance on the track and forgot what he said. happened with Marko.

During testing for the Belgian Grand Prix, Helmut Marko had an interview with Sky Sports Germany and was questioned about the actions of Czech Perezwho previously had a poor performance in qualifying, but improved in Belgium.

Therefore he said the following:

“We are positively surprised by how good it was here. It was an incredible lap, he completed it easily, without hesitation. As a South American, Sergio Checo Pérez generally has many ups and downs.”.

Immediately that gesture generated the annoyance of the mexican fans and began a controversy around the personality of the Austrian, who has given rise to various episodes where he has made known his xenophobic and elemental thinking about Mexico and others Latin American countries.

