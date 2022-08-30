Pretty woman’, the story of the prostitute Vivian Ward, played by Julia Roberts, was broadcast for the first time in Spain on January 2, 1994 on La 1, and the reception was massive: it obtained a 55.6% share of the screen and 9,223,000 people followed it, more than a match between Real Madrid and Barça or a Cup final. Since then it has dazzled more than 100 million viewers, almost thirty years later, this fairy tale is still one of the most watched movies on Spanish television. Few people know that the original ending of the film is much more tragic and realistic. The movie originally ended with Vivian being thrown from a car into an abandoned alley while money is being thrown on top of her as payment for services rendered. Julia Roberts wanted to turn down the role because of this ending, but it was dropped when Disney bought the movie script and the result is the Disney tale we all know, as romantic and funny as it is far from reality involving the oldest slavery in the world. world, prostitution. The life of women in brothels is not a fairy tale, using the word freedom when we refer to the exchange of money for sex in a roadside brothel is cruel and inhumane and above all it is a lie, if prostitution is a job of free choice, how would you react if your daughter told you that she wants to be a prostitute when she grows up? It is outrageous as a woman to listen to those and those wrongly called liberals prostituting the concept of freedom in this way, there can be no freedom if there is no equality of opportunities and human rights are not respected and it is an obligation of all democrats to abolish sexual exploitation Women’s.

Around 45,000 women are sexually exploited in our country, according to data from the Ministry of the Interior, while in 2021 there has only been one sentence for pimping in Spain. Pimping, obtaining benefits from the prostitution of another person, must be prosecuted and punished, and for this a modification of the criminal code is necessary, as well as locative third party, allocating any apartment, premises, etc., to promote prostitution. It is noteworthy that in Spain a young man or woman entering the world of work is not satisfied with a recently signed employment contract to rent a flat, but it is necessary for their parents to endorse and present their salary and income and, without However, it is possible to profit by allocating a place to prostitute women.

It is necessary to legislate, but it is also important to educate in equality and profound social changes for the construction of a country that does not look the other way or normalize the violation of human rights that pimping entails. To abolish prostitution it is essential that men give up paying for sex. That they are complicit in leaving in the past practices that so cruelly attack the dignity, health and life of women. All prostituted women in a situation of pimping are victims without a doubt and Spain will not have a full democracy if it does not fight with all the means at its disposal against slavery and the sexual exploitation of women.

The prostitute Vivian Ward, picked up on Hollywood Boulevard by the attractive millionaire Edward Lewis, at one point in the film tells him: –“I want more” –“I already know what it means to want more. I invented that concept. The question is how much more? I want the fairy tale…

María Rodríguez has a doctorate in Veterinary Medicine from the University of León (ULE).