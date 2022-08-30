The Next Big Fortnite Concert Could Be Lady Gaga’s, According To This Weird Clue

I still remember perfectly what I felt when I lived in my own flesh that incredible Travis Scott concert inside Fortnite: the desire to smash the keyboard with a header from how much my adrenaline levels rose. It is true that the next one from Ariana Grande did not bother me as much as that one, but this does not mean that be wishing that Epic Games hold more concerts like this within the battle royale.

And, precisely, the information that I bring you here has to do with the latter; specifically with the possibility that, if Epic celebrates a new Rift Tour this year, the concert is starring Lady Gaga herself. I leave you with all the clues that have come out about this below so you can take a look.

New crossover between Lady Gaga and Fortnite?

The leak has come out as a result of the new update 21.50 of the game ✅

✅ The leaker known as Max has found the audio for a new emote coming to the game soon

This corresponds with Lady Gaga’s Poker Face song indicating that soon there would be a crossover with the singer ❗

indicating that soon there would be a crossover with the singer ❗ It is not the first time that rumors have arisen about this possibility, so we will have to be vigilant.

I leave you with the audio below so you can listen to it right here

Would you like a Lady Gaga concert in Fortnite? I don’t really follow their music much, but I’d be sold on any artist offering something similar to the previous Rift Tours that have taken place in-game.