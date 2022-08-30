The new film from the creators of El Padre — Rock&Pop

The trailer has finally been released. The Son, the long-awaited new film by Florian Zeller. The director and writer of The Father (The Son) returns with his second film and, judging by his advance, promises to be as exciting as your first job.

Also, cstarts warming up engines for its long-awaited premiere during the film festival season. Thus, it is already postulated as one of the films to consider months before the 2023 Oscar Awards are held.

The Son: Florian Zeller’s new film

Two years ago, Florian Zeller premiered The father, one of the most acclaimed movies of 2020 and with a powerful story about Alzheimer’s. The film received six Oscar nominations, winning the Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins and Best Adapted Screenplay for Zeller.

Now, the director returns with his long-awaited second film. Is about The son, second film of his family trilogy, which has now released its long-awaited first preview. Hugh Jackman leads an all-star cast as Vanessa Kirby, Laura Dern, Anthony Hopkins and newcomer Zen McGrath.

The son tells the story of Nicholas (McGrath) who is going to live with his father (Jackman) and his new partner, Beth (Kirby), 17 years after the divorce with his mother, Kate (Dern). However, the relationship quickly turns rocky and jeopardizes the new family that his father formed.

It should be noted that The son not a sequel to The father, they are just part of a theatrical trilogy that Zeller is now bringing to the cinema. However, Anthony Hopkins will join the project, although to play a new character and unrelated to his acclaimed previous role.

Although no one has seen her yet, there are quite a few bets on her. In fact, on the betting site GoldDerby, Hugh Jackman goes first to win the Oscar for Best Actor. We will have to wait until September 7, when it premieres at the Venice Film Festival.

