The new film by Christian Bale and Margot Robbie already has a release date

In the age of streaming, David O Russell confirmed the release date “Amsterdam”his new film, in theaters.

Starring Christian BaleMargot Robbie Y John David Washington the tape will hit the big screen next October 6 to then go to streaming by Star Plus.

Starring Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington “Amsterdam” will hit the big screen on October 6

Set in the ’30s, “Amsterdam” follows two soldiers, played by Christian bale Y John David Washingtonwhich, together with a nurseinterpreted by margot robbie, are unjustly accused of a crime. When the authorities begin to investigate the crime, these three friends must do their job to solve the case and clear their names.

A fascinating and intricate story that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction, recounting the epic tale of these three close friends who find themselves caught up in the middle of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history.

“Amsterdam” follows two soldiers and a nurse who are wrongfully accused of a crime.

In addition to Bale, Washington and Robbie, the film features guest appearances by Robert DeNiro, Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldana, rami maleck, Mike MyersMichael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough and the artist’s return to acting Taylor Swift.

Related news

After confirming the premiere date, the official poster that will accompany the film’s arrival in theaters.

Produced by 20th Century Studios and New Regency, the release date of “Amsterdam” It was originally November, but the production team decided to move the premiere to a month earlier so that the film could be taken into account for nominations for the main industry awards that are usually given at the beginning of the year.

David O Russell comes from years inactive, but with his head in “amsterdam”, the project with which he promises to surprise and make history.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.