The new film by Christian Bale and Margot Robbie already has a release date

In the age of streaming, David O Russell confirmed the release date “Amsterdam”his new film, in theaters.

Starring Christian BaleMargot Robbie Y John David Washington the tape will hit the big screen next October 6 to then go to streaming by Star Plus.

