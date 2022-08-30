The new episode of She-Hulk confirms the existence of another MCU mutant

One week after its premiere, she hulk It is already giving the fans something to talk about. The introduction of Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) in the Marvel Cinematic Universe It made a good impression on Marvel fans who have long been waiting to see the green heroine arrive on screen.

In the last few hours, the second episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes. In it, we see Jennifer Walters get a new job at a firm that puts her in charge of the superhero division, for those with abilities who have gotten into legal trouble. In addition to some expected cameos, the second episode made a reveal that surprised fans.

Tatiana Maslany plays Jennifer Walters in She-Hulk

In one of the scenes of the chapter, Jennifer is browsing her computer in search of a new job that allows her to start over and thus be able to balance being herself and her alter ego She-Hulk. In one of the sites that she enters, you can see on the right side of the screen, a series of articles that refer to other elements of the MCU.

One of the links reads, “Man fights with metal claws in bar fight,” while the other reads, “Why is there a giant statue of a man poking out of the ocean.” The latter is a clear reference to Eternalsbut the former reveals and confirms the existence of Wolverines. Although there is no mention of the character in question, the expression “metal claws” is a clear reference to the member of the X Men.

You have to remember that Marvel Studios acquired the rights to the characters that were under the purview of 20th Century Fox. Since then, the studio has been announcing the arrival of the mutants to the MCU, although before he has prioritized the introduction of other characters. the debut of Wolverines It is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated. Although it is unlikely that Hugh Jackman will return to play the hero, there is a long list of actors who are already emerging as candidates.

Related news

However, it remains to be seen how Marvel will introduce the X Men. the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness opened the possibility for the appearance of these characters. In fact, Professor X, played by Patrick Stewart, made an appearance during the sequel. Recently, the series finale Ms Marvel confirmed that Kamala Khan is one of the MCU’s first mutants, by introducing changes to her origin story.

Hugh Jackman played Wolverine in the X-Men films released after 2000.

It will surely be through its next projects that the studio will continue to reveal characters with some kind of “mutation”. In recent times it has been speculated that Namor, whose introduction will take place in Black Panther: Wakanda Forevercould also have mutant origins.

The chapters of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes They premiere every Thursday on Disney Plus.

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive all the news and participate in exclusive contests from here.