the millionaire sum that he had to pay

Anyone would be willing to travel to space as long as it is in the best conditions. This implies not only the safety of the ship but also the economic aspect: not everyone can afford a flight to the moon. Others, like Tom Hanksperhaps they can but they do not want to because they are not willing to pay the sum of money required by Jeff Bezos to get on board the Blue Origin New Shepard.

In a recent interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Tom Hanks revealed that the owner of Amazon contacted him to offer him a place on the flight on October 13. The Blue Origin New Shepard left Earth and returned in just 12 minutes. On board was one of the best-known actors of star trek, William Shatnerwho took the place of hanks once he rejected the proposal.

Apparently the problem for Tom Hanks was the exorbitant sum of money that Bezos asked him to guarantee him a place on the ship. “I’m doing fine, Jimmy, but I’m not going to pay 28 million dollars to go to space. It’s a 12-minute drive!”, answered the actor who has experience in trips of this style. In fact, he showed the audience how it could feel to be part of the crew of the New Shepard.

is that when Tom Hanks starred Apollo 13, had to undergo special training for this film. Some of the sequences of the 1995 film directed by Ron Howard they were recorded in an anti-gravity craft that allowed them to more accurately simulate what it feels like to be in space. The film cost $52 million and grossed $355 million worldwide.

Tom Hanks will be an astronaut again

Life will give revenge Tom Hanks who will once again put himself in the shoes of an astronaut. This time it will be for a production of AppleTV+ call finch which will be released next Friday. It will be directed by the Argentine Miguel Sapochnikwho had experience in television and even received a Emmy for what was done with The Battle of the Bastards in game of Thrones.

finch focuses on the life of one of the last survivors of an apocalypse that destroyed the Earth. Alone in the world, he will build a robot that will become his friend and his dog’s friend. baptized as finch, he will begin to develop more and more his intelligence that will allow him to be a useful help to the protagonist of the story. The voice of the android made her Caleb Landry-Jones (Three ads for a crime).