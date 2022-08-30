The Mexicans who need a ‘miracle’ to be in Qatar 2022

Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino outlines his list of players heading to Qatar 2022, but there is a group of footballers who seem to have zero or distant chances of attending the World Cup

Less than 100 days from world Cupthere are a handful of Mexican players who practically need a ‘miracle’ to be considered in the definitive list for Qatar 2022. At the beginning of the process, it was expected that some of those mentioned would be in the final call, but they have stopped being called by the coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino.

Some of them were even considered at the time in some calls of the Mexican team and others flatly have not been on the radar of the Argentine technical director throughout his process, but with his actions they have generated doubts about his absence from the national representative.

This Wednesday, the Mexican team will have a new commitment towards Qatar 2022 against its counterpart from Paraguay with a team that is made up exclusively of soccer players who play in Liga MX, but, despite this, some names stood out as they were not considered and their options to go to the fair to be held next winter are limited or nil.

Here is the list of players holding on to a miracle to be part of the Mexican team in Qatar 2022:

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernández has contacted Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoafter he was removed from the Mexican team for alleged indiscipline. It was expected that he would be considered for the game against Paraguay, at the end of August, because attacker Rogelio Funes Mori was injured and it was preferred to call Eduardo ‘el Mudo’ Aguirre.

Not being considered for the game against the Guarani and due to the good level shown by attackers such as Henry Martín, Santiago Giménez and Raúl Jiménez, the chances that ‘Chicharito’ will Qatar 2022 They are very few.

Alan Mozo

The side left Pumas to play with Chivas and wait for the reflector of the Mexican team. In a statement he assured that he did not buy tickets for the singer Bad Bunny’s concert because he hoped to be in the World Cup, but in the rojiblancos he is not even a starter.

In Chivas it has even become Ricardo Cadena’s third option for change.

Victor Guzman

The ‘Pocho’ is one of the most effective midfielders in Liga MX, but has lost ownership in Pachuca. Guillermo Almada asked him: “to look from another place, reflect, take a breather and begin to contribute, who contributed a lot to us permanently, but he was a bit erratic in the volume of play that he has to give us to make our team grow. his companions”.

At that level, in addition to the few calls he has with Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinoit is difficult to reach a place to Qatar 2022.

Alexander Zendejas

America’s midfielder, Alejandro Zendejas, is followed by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martinobut has not made his change of federation, which has reduced his chances of going to the world cup of Qatar 2022with Mexico.

Jose Juan Macias

José Juan Macías was one of the most outstanding players in Liga MX, but an injury took him away from the activity, so his presence in the world Cup is practically nil.

Aldo Rocha

Atlas midfielder Aldo Rocha is injured and could not be included in the list of the Mexican team against Paraguay. It was one of the midfielder’s last chances to sneak into Qatar 2022.

jonathan orozco

He was one of the players considered by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino at the beginning of his process, but he was losing ground against goalkeepers like Alfredo Talavera, Guillermo Ochoa, Rodolfo Cota and Carlos Acevedo. He was not considered for the game against Paraguay.

The goalkeeper of the Xolos de Tijuana has little chance of going to the world Cup with the Mexican teamdue to the competition in the goal.

Omar Govea

Omar Govea hoped that it would have a place in the process of Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino in the tricolor At some point in the process he was considered, but neither his performances in European football nor his youth helped him to have regularity in the Mexican team.

Now he finds himself without a team and without the possibility of going to Qatar 2022.