The Lido opens its doors with Penlope Cruz and Marilyn Monroe as iconic figures
The filmmakers Darren Aronofsky, Alejandro G. Irritu, Luca Guadagnino, Noah Baumbach and Jafar Panahi, signatures of weight in the fight for the Golden Lion in a festival that begins this Wednesday
30 Aug 2022 . Updated at 9:39 p.m.
You arrive at the Lido, when you still have in mind the hell of lousy cinema and organizational chaos with which the Cannes Film Festival will pummel you in May. And you sense everything here flourishing and friendly. The management of this 79. Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica della Biennale di Venezia also seems like a Sindhi. But at least you trust that good movies will lick your wounds and lift you above the mire and incompetence. There are good reasons to believe that this may be so. Alberto Barbera (Biella, Piedmont, 1950), director of the event, has strengthened ties with Hollywood in his long tenure, which he convinced that Cannes was one, two, one hundred Vietnams, and that the Lido represents a profitable and affectionate landing . Here are, again, the titles that have already been scarred, like Blonde (directed by Andrew Dominik), TR (ToddField), White Noise (Noah Baumbach) or The Son (Florian Zeller). And with them, the virtual candidates for their interpreters: Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Timothe Chalamet, Hugh Jackman or Laura Dern.
Barbera’s new front is to gain positions in the cinema of prestigious firms, a territory where Cannes and its longa manus They have been omnipotent. Fishing in that once unattainable fishing ground has not gone badly this year for Venice because it will see what is new from Iran’s Jafar Panahi, from the Mexican scar cartel member Alejandro G. Irritu, from the Italian Guadagnino, from the Filipino Lav Diaz, from the British Joanna Hogg, the Ukrainian Sergei Loznitsa and the Americans Noah Baumbach, Darren Aronofsky or Frederick Wiseman.
And to that we must add the imposition of Venice also in the space of event-films. In this category it is necessary to place with prominence the thriller Don’t Worry, Darlingby Olivia Wilde. The new film by the director of super nerds (2019) has earned that vibe of expectation not only because of what is expected of transgression, but also because of the seemingly Homeric intra-war stories that the filming has generated, from which Wilde expelled the super yoyas Shia LaBeouf to impose Wilde’s singer and partner: Harry Stiles.
Double protagonist
But there are two female figures protruding from the bow of the ship arriving at the Lido. One is Penlope Cruz, who has just won the Volpi Cup here last year for Almodvar’s film parallel mothers. The actress could be the first in the history of the contest to win this award two years in a row if she registers her in the Italian drama L’immensit seduces the jury that includes the evil Rodrigo Sorogoyen. And, in addition, Cruz is also the protagonist of in the marginsdirectorial debut of actor Juan Diego Botto.
The other great emanation that floats over this festival is that of Marilyn Monroe. The centenary of that actress of mesmerizing power who made JFK and Arthur Miller feverish is celebrated here, before both abandoning her to her unfortunate fate, on the edge of the precipice, to later write the latter a very Pontius Pilate theatrical epitaph entitled After the fall. And the reason for her resurrection (I lie, her fragile and unrepeatable vitality never died) is the premiere of the long-awaited Blonde, adaptation of the formidable novel that the figure of Monroe suggested to the great Joyce Carol Oates and that Andrew Dominik has made under the auspices of Netflix. That swinging on the wire, that platinum torment, is embodied by the Hispanic-Cuban Ana de Armas. What greater litmus test, what more daring rage for De Armas than to be born city and orb like a star or to crash, putting throbbing and trembling body and soul to the actress who stormed the heavens.
There is much more to this exciting Venice. Special mention deserves the tribute to the shaman and cinergo Paul Schrader. The Calvinist Last of the Mohicans of New Hollywood (that generation that the Mostra follows with iron fidelity: here we live the farewell ceremony of Peter Bogdanovich or Michael Cimino) is going to premiere master gardener. In this case, it is not a farewell. Schrader comes, in glorious twilight stage, to offer in this festival last year the masterpiece The Card Counter. And a jury of jerks didn’t even give him the time. This year yes. Beyond good and evil — like the abysses of impiety in his cinema — we will pay homage to Schrader a thousand times, as brilliant and tormented as Marilyn. But less gold.