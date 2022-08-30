The Lido opens its doors with Penlope Cruz and Marilyn Monroe as iconic figures

Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas as Marilyn in the film Blonde, by Andrew Dominik. Netflix

You arrive at the Lido, when you still have in mind the hell of lousy cinema and organizational chaos with which the Cannes Film Festival will pummel you in May. And you sense everything here flourishing and friendly. The management of this 79. Mostra Internazionale d’Arte Cinematografica della Biennale di Venezia also seems like a Sindhi. But at least you trust that good movies will lick your wounds and lift you above the mire and incompetence. There are good reasons to believe that this may be so. Alberto Barbera (Biella, Piedmont, 1950), director of the event, has strengthened ties with Hollywood in his long tenure, which he convinced that Cannes was one, two, one hundred Vietnams, and that the Lido represents a profitable and affectionate landing . Here are, again, the titles that have already been scarred, like Blonde (directed by Andrew Dominik), TR (ToddField), White Noise (Noah Baumbach) or The Son (Florian Zeller). And with them, the virtual candidates for their interpreters: Ana de Armas, Cate Blanchett, Brendan Fraser, Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig, Timothe Chalamet, Hugh Jackman or Laura Dern.

Barbera’s new front is to gain positions in the cinema of prestigious firms, a territory where Cannes and its longa manus They have been omnipotent. Fishing in that once unattainable fishing ground has not gone badly this year for Venice because it will see what is new from Iran’s Jafar Panahi, from the Mexican scar cartel member Alejandro G. Irritu, from the Italian Guadagnino, from the Filipino Lav Diaz, from the British Joanna Hogg, the Ukrainian Sergei Loznitsa and the Americans Noah Baumbach, Darren Aronofsky or Frederick Wiseman.

And to that we must add the imposition of Venice also in the space of event-films. In this category it is necessary to place with prominence the thriller Don’t Worry, Darlingby Olivia Wilde. The new film by the director of super nerds (2019) has earned that vibe of expectation not only because of what is expected of transgression, but also because of the seemingly Homeric intra-war stories that the filming has generated, from which Wilde expelled the super yoyas Shia LaBeouf to impose Wilde’s singer and partner: Harry Stiles.



