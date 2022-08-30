The ‘Jurassic Park’ project in which Paris Hilton has invested

What was it that turned jurassic-park in an unrepeatable classic of cinema? The question is almost impossible to answer due to the abundance of unique elements it contains, ranging from the soundtrack to the largest marketing campaign. Also the first time CG special effects were used comprehensively. Perhaps it was that visual excess that helped forge his legend. After all, she managed to bring to life the dream of every child: a dinosaur park.

But no matter how good those effects produced by Industrial Light and Magic (ILM), there was always that sadness that it was only a movie. And that in reality that dream, which for an hour and a half had managed to revive steven spielberg, It was just that. Even so, being aware of it (especially as they got older) many believed to some extent that this scientific process could end up being real over time. In fact, today it is not only believed, but Its working on that. Although yes, as far as we can know, that new jurassic-park arriving will be very different.

In fact, the main advances in the matter would create a theme park with more similarities to Ice Agethe famous animated film, that of Spielberg’s classic with the giant T-Rex roaring from his wire fence.

OVER $75M TO BRING THE MAMOTHS BACK

It all seems to start with mammoths. In fact, one of the most ambitious de-extinction programs, as scientists call it, is bringing back the woolly mammoth of prehistory. A project that leads George Churchprofessor of genetics at the Harvard UniversityWith the colossal startup. And for which it not only has a team of high-level geneticists and scientists, but also enormous financial muscle, with more than 75 million euros raised in a few months, and a list of very powerful investors, among which names stand out. such as Paris Hilton.

The story of Colossal starts in 2015 when Peter Thielknown founder of PayPal or more recently Palantir, provided the necessary funds to Church himself. Later, the geneticist next to the technological entrepreneur Ben Lamm created what became known as Colossal Biosciences. The firm presented its project to revive the mammoths about a year ago and achieved a first round of financing of 15 million. Later, they would return to the market raising another 60 million and significantly expanding the number of investors.

In that cast, the heir to the Hilton hotel empire stands out, but private equity firms such as At Ones Venture or Thomas Tull, a billionaire who is the founder and CEO of either the Tulco company or Legendary Entertainment. The amalgamation of investors is not only looking for the possibility of reviving or recreating species for a possible park, but their aspirations go much further. Tull himself acknowledged that “The mammoth captures people’s imagination, but to me it’s more about the technology they’re developing”. In fact, the company also seeks to grow in fields such as genetic engineering applied to computational information to achieve advances in the fight against human diseases or genetic abnormalities.

THE ‘NOT SO DIFFERENT’ TECHNOLOGY THAT MAY REVIVE ‘JURASSIC PARK’

Although the attempt to revive the mammoths is the most ambitious project of all, the first results have come, however, from the rats. Specifically, in an article led by Thomas Gilbert, genomics researcher and professor at the University of Copenhagenand published by Current Biology The feasibility of de-extinction was tested by sequencing the genome of the Christmas Island rat, a species that became extinct between the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

Gilbert he had taken DNA samples from various extinct rats that were relatively new and well preserved. In addition, she had additional material from the Norwegian standard brown rat, to which she is closely related, for which there is abundant DNA reference data. Despite this, the result was not so promising. Scientists were unable to recover even 5% of the Christmas Island rat genome. Many of the missing genes were related to immunity and smell, two very important functions for the animal. “It’s not just the irrelevant stuff that you’re not going to get back,” Gilbert said. To which he added that “then, you will end up with nothing resembling what was extinct”. That limits the idea of ​​reviving Jurassic Park.

In the case of mammoths, the idea follows the same logic. Just like in the movie where there was dinosaur DNA, from mosquitoes fossilized in amber, and the reinforcement of other more or less related species. Interestingly, those would be more birds today than many reptiles. So, for the woolly mammoth, the researchers have DNA material from a series of molars. well preserved extracted in the 1970s geological layers of Siberia. Meanwhile, the addition material would be that of the Indian elephant.

THE LIMITS OF EXTINCTION AND OF CREATING A ‘JURASSIC PARK’

And that is what is being worked on. Although as with the rat on Christmas Island, the puzzle seems really difficult. On the one hand, because the genetic material of the mammoths that we have does not have the same sequence, since they are of different species. That, by itself, already poses limitations, because you have many different genes. But it is not as insurmountable as the fact that they only contain a few rows of DNA, which could be short of what is necessary. In fact, even though in jurassic-park shows how the DNA is easily recoverable, the reality is different. Thus, after a certain time between 500 and 1,000 years, the DNA strands begin to dissolve without going back..

Although there are not two problems without three. And there would still be an almost insurmountable void: What can really come out of putting living genes together with genes from extinct species?

A living being is a huge container of genes, but with its own identity. That last part is perhaps the most difficult to achieve. “Even if we could get 100% of its genetic code, we would still be creating an organism that has the same gene order and chromosome number as its living relative,” he said. ben novakleading scientist of Revive & Restoreone of the leading nonprofits in the de-extinction effort, in a recent article.

Despite all this, Colossal goes ahead with his plans. “Actually, I don’t know anyone who has said that we have to get a perfect copy of anything”Church said. And it is not only the opinion of the geneticist, but also of many other billionaires willing to believe in that idea. Luckily, the following problems or dilemmas, such as what to do with those animals, will not come until the company achieves its ambitious project. Will we see future attempts with dinosaurs in a jurassic-park real?