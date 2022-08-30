The iconic scene from Titanic that he regrets — Rock&Pop

There is no doubt that titanica is one of the most iconic and important movies of all time. Not only is it one of the most successful films in history, but it was also a critical triumph and consolidated the careers of two greats of their generation: Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

The actress has recognized that it is one of the most important jobs of her career and allowed her to meet her great friend in the industry. Nevertheless, Kate Winslet also acknowledges that there is one scene in particular from titanica which he regrets.

The scene from Titanic that Kate Winslet regrets

With only three years of career, Kate Winslet took the lead role in titanica, a romantic film about a historical tragedy. The success and acclaim of the film consolidated the then 22-year-old actress as one of the most important of his generation.

However, not everything was so positive. The Oscar-winning actress acknowledged that some unpleasant reactions made her regret scenes on the tape, especially tothose in which she had to pose nude or have intimate moments with Leonardo DiCaprio.

in conversation with The Sun A few years ago, he explained that he refuses to watch the scene where Jack paints Rose’s portrait. “I don’t see her. I’m already at the bar by that point…I wish I hadn’t shown so much skin, but I was young and I knew I had to try a few things.”Kate Winslet noted.

As he explains, rather than being bothered by the scene itself, the obsession of some fans bothers him with the moment and how she has been sexualized since then. In fact, she notes that some people approach her with photos of the moment and ask her to sign them.

“Why would you do that? It feels very uncomfortable. People ask me a lot to sign it and I always say no. I didn’t want it to be a photo that I would continue to see years later.”Kate Winslet pointed out to yahoo.

It should be noted that this has nothing to do with Leonardo DiCaprio, who became his great friend during the film. In fact, Kate Winslet assured that she enjoyed make the most intimate scenes with him because of the connection they had.





