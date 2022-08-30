the hidden detail at the end of James Cameron’s mythical romantic drama that many of us overlook

james cameron will be back on the billboard shortly with his return to the universe of ‘Avatar’ but the director has many other films that have earned a place in our hearts as moviegoers. One of the most loved and remembered is ‘Titanic’, which hides a very subtle detail in one of his scenes and that most of us missed.

romance on the high seas

‘Titanic’ is the romantic epic raised in 1997 by James Cameron about the historic sinking of the homonymous ocean liner and the impossible love story that takes place there between Jack and Rose, a humble artist and a wealthy young woman. It was at the time the most expensive movie in history (now it has dropped quite a few places on the list against subsequent blockbusters) and the highest grossing film in history for 10 years until, precisely, ‘Avatar’ arrived.

Without a doubt, it left its mark in every way: it swept the critics, conquered thousands of spectators, catapulted the careers of its actors, consolidated Cameron as a director of high-budget productions and he earned a place in the collective imagination.

It was the tape that discovered us Leonardo Dicaprio and his wonderful chemistry with Kate Winsletaccompanied in the cast by Kathy Bates, Billy Zane, Gloria Stuart, Bill Paxton Y Frances Fisher.

After so many years reviewing ‘Titanic’ (which had its well-deserved re-release on the big screen), there are still details that elude us, such as this easter egg (even before the term became fashionable) hidden in one of the final planes.





This plane hides an element with a really subtle hidden meaning. If you remember, it belongs to the last scene of ‘Titanic’, after Rose has thrown the “Heart of the Ocean” necklace into the sea and falls asleep peacefully. Beyond the debate about whether she dies or not, the film closes with a scene in which Rose returns to the Titanic and is reunited with Some familiar faces including her beloved Jack who holds out his hand.

Have you found the hidden detail? It is none other than the watch that is behind the character of DiCaprio: marks 2:20 in the morningexactly the same time the ship finished sinking in the sea after hitting the iceberg.

This little wink links to the great effort what did james cameron put when setting the story. For him, the precision of the context in ‘Titanic’ was key to framing the fictional love story, becoming a tribute to this historical event.

For his part, we will soon have James Cameron back at the box office with the remastered version of ‘Avatar’ on September 30 and its sequel ‘Avatar: The Sense of Water’ on December 16.