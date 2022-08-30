The girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine arrested after a fight with punches and kicks: the video

In the past few hours, Rachel Wattley, the historical girlfriend of rapper 6ix9ine, has been arrested after a fight with kicks and punches with the rapper in Miami.

6ix9ine and her partner Rachel ‘Jade’ Wattley 2022, Instagram screenshoot

Daniel Hernandez, the real name of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, is again at the center of a court case, which this time sees him victim of physical violence, received by his longtime girlfriend Rachel “Jade” Wattle. In the past few hours, in fact, the woman was arrested on charges of domestic violence following a fight with kicks and punches in Miami, Florida. Outside the Greek restaurant Kiki on the River, the tones between the rapper and his 25-year-old girlfriend would have risen, involving other women in the fight, who rushed to help Wattle. The woman is now detained in the Miami Dade County Jail, but as stated by 6ix9ine, the rapper is already taking steps to pay the bail: “I’m not going to file a complaint. I’m the one trying to save her.”

The fight and the arrest

Three years of relationship are those that unite the New York rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine and his partner Rachel “Jade” Wattley, who in the past few hours have been at the center of a media chaos for the arrest of the woman in Miami, Florida. Wattley is in fact being held in the Miami-Dade County Jailafter being arrested on charges of domestic violence following a fight with the rapper outside the Greek restaurant Kiki on the River. An altercation that initially seemed under control, as the police report stated, to then unleash a clash with kicks and punches suffered by the rapper. The partner was in the company of other women, who later witnessed the violence. The rapper allegedly suffered injuries on his left cheek, even if he did not cooperate with the police, not filing a complaint.

The video of Manuel Bortuzzo and ex-girlfriend Federica Pizzi

The promise of 6ix9ine and the clash with Cardi B

Wattley’s friends are said to be the culprits of the violence for the rapper, with 6ix9ine denouncing the flu suffered by the woman and reiterating that he will try to pay the bail as soon as possible to get her released: “I’m not going to file a complaint. I’m the one trying to save her“. In the past Wattley had been at the center of disputes with physical violence, including the most famous one had in 2018 with the famous singer Cardi B. In the moment of maximum virality of the artist, with the success of the single “Bodak Yellow” and the announced arrival of the successful album “Invasion of privacy”, the two women quarreled in a nightclub in Queens, after Cardi B’s allegations to Wattley for sleeping her husbandthe rapper from Atlanta Offset.