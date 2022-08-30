the former striker rejects Ronaldo’s arrival at Napoli

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to be associated with Napoli in the last few days of the transfer market, but the former striker is bowling his arrival: “He is a finished player!”.

The final gong of the summer transfer market session is approaching e Cristiano Ronaldo is continuing to look for a way to escape from Manchester United and play the Champions League. His agent Jorge Mendes is working to find him accommodation in the last few hours and he has even offered it to Napoli.

In these days there has been talk of a sensational exchange between the Azzurri and the Red Devils, with Osimhen in England for more than 100 million euros and Ronaldo in Campania, but with so little time it is difficult to set up such a complex negotiation. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo at Napoli, therefore, appears very difficult and for some it would not be a bad thing if in the end the Portuguese remained where he is. To think so is the former striker Antonio Cassano who told Boto TV about this sensational transfer.

Cassano hard on Ronaldo: “He values ​​himself, he’s finished”

Cristiano Ronaldo would not be a blow for Napoli at all. That’s what he thinks Antonio Cassano, with the former striker of Sampdoria, Rome and Real Madrid who clearly rejected the arrival of the Portuguese champion in Campania at Bobo TV. For Cassano, Napoli would not improve at all with Ronaldo and that the Portuguese would not be suitable for the idea of ​​football that Spalletti has.

The former striker said how Ronaldo’s arrival would block the path of players who must and want to grow like Kvaratskhelia And Zielinski, pointing out how the Portuguese would disintegrate them from this point of view. Cassano then attacked Ronaldo, stating that he is a player who thinks only of himself: “He doesn’t value the team but only himself. I doubt I can score a goal per game because in my opinion he can’t take it anymore, it’s over” he stated harshly, not at all convinced by this possible market operation.

In the last Premier League season, Cristiano Ronaldo made 30 appearances and scored 18 goals, contributing to Manchester United’s qualification in the Premier League and scoring a total of 24 throughout the season between the league and various cups. But for Cassano, it seems, this is irrelevant, with the former striker who has often and willingly attacked the Portuguese champion.

A few months ago, in fact, Cassano always revealed to Bobo TV’s microphones that Cristiano Ronaldo himself had written to him, telling him to have more respect for him and for his career. However, the former striker did not apologize at all and increased the dose during the live broadcast, sending a message to Ronaldo telling him to be more comfortable and to live a more serene life, taking an example from Messi who does not account for the criticisms.