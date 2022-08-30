The five best films by Cameron Diaz on his 50th birthday

ANDin 2014, Cameron Diaz starred in ‘Annie’, his last film to date in the industry. Since that year, the actress dedicated herself, married guitarist Benji Madden in 2015 and had their first daughter in 2019. After eight years of retirement, the interpreter will return to acting at the hands of Netflix. Today, August 30, turns 50 and in MARCA we review his five best films, from worst to best, according to the Filmaffinity review.

‘There’s Something About Mary’ (1998)

One of the most remembered films of Cameron Diaz’s career and, in turn, one of the quintessential comedies of the 90s. In it, the actress plays Mary, a young woman desired by Ted Strohehmann, who suffers a mishap during a date with the girl of her dreams. The film was a critical success and, in fact, earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress in a Comedy Actress.

‘Things I’d Tell Just By Looking At Her’ (2000)

In this film, Cameron Diaz completed a luxury cast formed, among other actresses, by Glenn Close or Kathy Baker. The film tells several stories at once about a group of women from a neighborhood in Los Angeles, the San Fernando Valley. An emotional and, at the same time, funny film that was nominated at the Cannes Film Festival of that same year 2000.

‘Gangs of New York’ (2002)

Set in New York City during the 19th century, specifically, in 1863, the film featured performers of the stature of Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, Liam Neeson and Cameron Diaz herself. It tells the story of two rival gangs and a city plunged into chaos, violence and death. Despite the fact that the actress was not nominated for an Oscar, the film did get to be, in addition to Day-Lewis or its director, Martin Scorsese.

‘Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas’ (1998)

He was nominated for the Palme d’Or as best film at the Cannes Film Festival, although the critics, in general, did not support it excessively. Although the role of Cameron Diaz is not the protagonist, the film has some of the most surreal scenes with her present. recounts the adventures of a journalist and a lawyer who travel in a convertible to Las VegasHowever, the trunk of the car holds all kinds of surprises.

‘Anne’s Choice’ (2009)

Sarah, a character brought to life by Cameron Diaz, is a mother who has a daughter who, at only two years old, is diagnosed with leukemia. It is then that Sarah leaves her job as a lawyer and turns to science to have another child: Anne. Over time, Kate, Sarah’s first daughter, becomes very close with Anne, but at age 11, Anne wants to be emancipated from her and, to achieve this, she hires a lawyer. A drama that garnered both positive and negative reviews.