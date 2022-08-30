The first image of the WWE Clash at The Castle stage is filtered

We are less than a week away from WWE Clash at The Castle and news about WWE’s Premium Live Event is beginning to circulate on the Internet. The construction of the stage Cardiff Principality Stadium has started and some people who have had access have leaked the first image.

A photograph has been published on Twitter during the last hours, where you can see the construction of the set and the entire scenario of the area of ​​the ringside. The Principality Stadium is expected to hold around 70,000 spectators. Currently, WWE has managed to sell more than 65,000 tickets, although the company’s goal is to get sold out.

WWE has expanded the Clash at The Castle card during the broadcast of the last episode of Monday Night Raw. Edge and Rey Mysterio, accompanied by Dominik, will face Judgment Day in a tag team match. Here is the updated billboard.



Billboard WWE Clash at the Castle 2022



Unified WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler



WWE Intercontinental Championship

GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus



Team Combat

Bayley, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai vs. Bianca Belair, Asuka and Alexa Bliss



Team Combat

Edge and Rey Mysterio vs. Judgment Day (Finn Bálor and Damian Priest)

Seth Rollins vs. matt riddle

