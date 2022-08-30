The Fantastic Four: List of actresses who could play Sue Storm revealed

During Comic-Con 2022, Marvel Studios finally revealed the titles that will make up Phase 5 and 6 of the MCU, and fans were completely excited about what the future holds for this incredible superhero universe. Kevin Feige led the presentation and wowed the audience with the general structure of The Multiverse Saga, which includes the new installments of The Avengers: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty Y Avengers: Secret Warsboth with premieres scheduled for 2025.

In addition, the president of Marvel Studios surprised the audience with new news of the reboot of The Fantastic Fours, tape that thousands of fans are already excitedly waiting for. feige announced that with this installment Phase 6 of the MCU will start and that it will hit theaters on November 8, 2024.

In recent months, there has been a lot of talk about who will make up the cast of the reboot of The Fantastic Four, especially who will play Reed Richards and Sue Storm. Certainly, many fans want to have John Krasinski back as Mr. Fantastic / Reed Richards in the reboot after his appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. 88%. However, recent rumors have suggested that it will be Penn Badgley (You – 91%) who gets the role, and like this, many other names are circulating as possible candidates.

Likewise, fans are eager to find out who will play Susan Storm/Invisible Woman in the reboot, and according to ComicBookMovie, a list with the names of the actresses who could play Sue has been leaked. According to the media, the Twitter user GreatPhase She has made a name for herself for bringing interesting updates to the film industry, and recently shared a list of rumored candidates for the job.

On the list are Lily James (Pam and Tommy – 89%), Amanda Seyfried (Les Miserables – 69%, Mean Girls – 83%), Philippa Soo (Hamilton – 100%), Jodie Comer (The Last Duel – 86%, Free Guy: Taking control – 96%), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women – 94%, Ladybird- 97%) and Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible 8). Also, Grace Randolph has also revealed an interesting update on the possible casting of Reed Richards (via comicbook.com). Randolph has shared reliable information in the past and according to his Twitter post, Marvel Studios is considering some big-name actors, including an actor from the Star Wars franchise.

According to GreatPhase, these were the names she heard to play Sue Storm in the MCU:

The casting list for #ReedRichards is SO GOOD Like u see one name & ur like “WOW” but then you see the next & you’re like “OMG” what a Sophie’s Choice for Feige

🤩🤩🤩🤩#FantasticFour The role hasn’t been cast yet but soon… Might be one of the best #MCU casting ever — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 29, 2022

Some of the names have been floating around lately, two I haven’t seen anywhere else When they announce the casting I’ll tell you who almost got it – one person is someone who worked on a huge Disney franchise already — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) August 29, 2022

When the reboot was announced, the project had Jon Watts (Spider-Man: No Way Home – 92%) as director, however, he withdrew from the film in April, leaving the position vacant. A recent report suggests that The Fantastic Four has finally found a director. according to TheDirect (via WGTC), several sources claimed that Matt Shakman, director of WandaVision – 95%, will be the one who takes the reins of the project. While the information has yet to be confirmed, it seems like a reasonable decision as we get closer to the release date.

