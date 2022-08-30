The fan fiction based on Harry Styles already has a star

Social networks were shaken when it was learned that Anne Hathaway was going to appear on The idea of ​​you, and with all the reason on the planet. Here we talk about this project that sounds more than interesting.

By Alberto Rojas Eguiluz

That’s how it all started. In 2017 the actress and now writer Robinne Lee released the book The Idea Of You, which turned out to be fan fiction with Harry Styles in mind. Said text liked the people of Prime Video enough to invest in a film that is in pre-production.

goes from this

It is known that Hathaway’s character is called Sophie and that she is a 40-year-old mom who goes to Coachella with her 15-year-old daughter after her father canceled last minute. She doesn’t like crowds, but she ends up crushing because her girl’s favorite group will perform. There, Sophie is impressed by the singer of the group, which is based on Harry Styles, and the band, in turn, is inspired by, curiously, One Direction. The boy is only 24 years old, but that is not an obstacle for the two to start a torrid relationship that will change Sophie’s life.

So far, the only confirmed actress in the cast is Anne Hathaway, which is a great start, but we’re already looking forward to finding out who will play the Harry Styles-inspired singer. Here we will continue to inform you of all the details.