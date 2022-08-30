The famous swimsuits that inspire women over 50

Celebrities are a great source of inspiration. Whether to wear a jean or a Swimwearcelebrities over 50 surprise us with their choices of bikinis or one-pieces for the summer that are perfect for cloning in our own way.

Many women over 50 they think that because they are that age they can only use swimsuits integers. Mistake! Any woman regardless of age can use the Swimwear that you want or more favors you. We show you options!

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts falls for the Barbie trend. Photo: Pinterest.

Movie legend Julia Roberts showed up on the beach supporting the Barbie trend 100%. The actress chose a pink jumpsuit with a round neckline and thin straps, very flattering and super colorful.

This type of Swimwear is ideal for those women over 50 that have a narrow torso, since thin straps tend to create disharmony in bodies where the torso is larger or square.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek takes advantage of vibrant colors for her bikinis. Photo: Yahoo.

Salma Hayek is a woman over 50 years old who loves to wear bikinis that show off her curves. She chooses the swimsuits two-piece with panties and bra in vibrant colors like turquoise, yellow or purple.

In this case, these bikinis are the best for those women with a large bust who need a good bra to be comfortable and safe or for those who do not like any other type of bra but the triangle-shaped one.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer López prefers one piece with a deep neckline. Photo: Elle

The singer with Latin roots always stands out with any Swimwear, but the ideal for her body is this reddish brown swimsuit. The onesie with a deep V-neckline and dug-in is the most flattering for women over 50 that have an hourglass or triangle silhouette.

The hourglass silhouette is one that is characterized by shoulders and hips of the same width and a defined waist, while the triangle shape is the silhouette in which the hips stand out more than the waist and shoulders.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow bets on retro swimsuits with high-waisted panties. Photo: CelebMafia.

The actress showed off on the beach with a Swimwear simple but very flattering. Gwyneth opted for a white, one-shoulder bikini top paired with white, high-waisted, wide-cut panties with black sides.

East Swimwear it will look perfect on women over 50 with a rectangular body, in which the high panties will allow them to give more shape to the hips and refine the waist.

If summer is approaching in your country, we recommend you choose a type of Swimwear according to your silhouette so that when the season launches, you already have your swimsuit ready.

*Remember! All the information that we provide in MDZ Femme is only for inspiration in case you have doubts. The important thing is that you wear what makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are.