The Emmy Awards on Right Land: TNT prepares a special with the main nominees

On Monday, September 12, the 74th Emmy Awards will be held, the most important event in the television industry. To warm up the engines TNT will issue the Special On the way to the Emmys with six of the 24 productions selected from HBO/HBOMax, which is presented at the gala with 140 nominations. Between tuesday 6 and the Sunday September 11the audience will be able to see the first episode of the last season shown of: Succession, Hacks, Barry, euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm Y The White Lotus.

The special starts on tuesday september 6, at midnightwith the opening chapter of the third season of Barry. The comedy centers on ex-Marine Barry, a depressed hit man who has a career epiphany and decides to go into acting, believing his life could be different that way. However, in each attempt to change his life, his past appears as a reminder of what he once was. Barry It is nominated for 14 Emmy® Awards, including Outstanding Comedy, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy (Bill Hader) and two nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy (Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler).

Hacks explores a complicated but loving work-life relationship between Deborah Vance, a legendary Las Vegas comedian, and a 25-year-old titled outcast. The first episode of the second installment of this series can be seen on Wednesday September 7, at midnight. Among the 17 nominations for this series, stand out for Best Comedy, Best Leading Actress in a Comedy (Jean Smart), Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy (Hannah Einbinder), four options for Best Guest Actress in a Comedy (Jane Adams, Harriet Sansom, Laurie Metcalf and Kaitlin Olson) and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy (Christopher McDonald).

The Thursday September 8, at midnightit’s time for another comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm, with the opening episode of its eleventh season. Larry David stars as… Larry David in this acclaimed comedy where you find yourself living the good life one misstep after another. With 4 nominations, his nomination for Best Comedy and Best Guest Actor in a Comedy (Bill Hader) stands out.

Succession comes in as the front-runner receiving 25 nominations, including Best Drama Series, two nods for Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong), another pair for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron and Sarah Snook), three nominations for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen), three for Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hope Davis, Sanaa Lathan and Harriet Walter) and four for Best Guest Actor in Drama Series (Adrien Brody, James Cromwell, Arian Moayed and Alexander Skarsgard). The series is a biting and funny drama that explores politics, money and power through the eyes of a very dysfunctional family. The premiere episode of the third season can be seen on friday september 9, at midnight.

This image released by HBO shows Brian Cox in a scene from “Succession.” Cox was nominated for an Emmy Award for best lead actor in a drama series. (HBO via AP)

With 16 nominations, including Best Drama Series, Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Zendaya), Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Sydney Sweeney), Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Martha Kelly) and Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Colman Sunday), episode one of the second season of euphoria he arrives saturday september 10, at midnight. A group of teenagers experience the ups and downs of love and friendship in a world of social media, sex, drugs and violence.

Finally, the premiere chapter of The White Lotus is scheduled for Sunday September 11, at midnight. A social satire set in an exclusive Hawaiian resort that follows the vacations of various hotel guests as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these perfect travelers, the cheerful hotel staff, and the idyllic setting itself. Among its 20 nominations, the one for Best Series or Limited or Anthology Film stands out, five options for Best Supporting Actress in the category (Connie Britton, Jennifer Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Natasha Rothwell and Sydney Sweeney) and three for Best Supporting Actor ( Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, and Steve Zahn).

The 74th installment of the Emmy Awards will be performed Monday September 12 and will be transmitted by TNT (dubbed into Spanish) and TNT Series (in original language), at 9:00 p.m.. Coverage will start one hour earlier, at 8:00 p.m. with the pre show Meeting Point.