the dizzying fame of the 90s, the chosen retirement and the unexpected return

Cameron Diaz is almost one of the emblematic stars of the Hollywood comedies of the 90s.

After high school, he established his career as a model and became a reference for the big brands. She was the cover of magazines and summoned for advertising campaigns in the United States and Japan.

That world was not entirely related to him. She wanted to try the path of acting. So it was that in 1994 he took the big leap with the successful The mask as Jim Carrey’s counterpart.

Other big proposals followed. Between them, My best friend’s Weddingin 1997, Crazy about Mary, in 1998, Charlie’s Angels, in 2000 and the saga of Shrek.







Cameron Diaz made a lot of movies in the 90s.



The jobs followed each other. To the point that in 2014 he made consecutively Annie, Sex tape and The Other Woman.

That was a before and after. Because she never stepped foot on a recording set or participated in the artistic world again.

Cameron He was 42 years old at the time, today he is around 49, and he felt that it was time to give priority to everything that really mattered to him.

“I wasn’t running my life. One day I understood that my daily routine should be everything that I could manage and do by myself, without delegating other people to solve them. When you do something at a really high level over a long period of time, that takes you all the time, you miss out on giving to other people,” she said on Hart to Heart.

“It’s fun to act and I love it. If the opportunity arises I will return, but with other conditions. Today my life is focused on another side ”, was another of his reflections back then.







Cameron Diaz has been producing his own wines since last year.



His life away from fame

Then he wanted to turn around. In 2015, she married musician Benjamin Madden after a seven-year relationship. They decided to be parents together. To fulfill that desire, she wanted time and a more relaxed, less demanding lifestyle.

On December 30, 2019, Raddix, his firstborn, was born.. There are not too many images of the little girl and Cameron was in charge of explaining the reason. “People know who I am, but I want her to have autonomy. For these reasons, they will not see many photos of her, especially of her face, ”he said in some interviews.







My best friend’s wedding, one of Cameron Diaz’s iconic performances.



In any case, his working life was not relegated. In mid-2020, in the midst of a pandemic, she launched a line of wines in partnership with a friend, the businesswoman Katherine Power.

It is a line with white and rosé varieties, produced only with organic grapes, free of sugar and chemicals, clean wineas they call it.

He was also dedicated to food and healthy living. In recent years, she has written two books on these topics.

“Having our little nuclear family is simply the best thing I’ve ever done, the most satisfying”he summed up in an interview about his present.

The return to acting

About acting, a few years ago he stated, “I don’t have what it takes to make a movie. All my energy is here, in my family.”

However, everything seems to have changed. Because a few months ago her return was confirmed with Back in Action, a movie produced by Netflix where she will share a starring role with the award-winning Jamie Foxx.

