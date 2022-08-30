The disease for which Ben Affleck spent much of his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez sleeping it off

Ben Affleck Father has enjoyed it this summer. In mid-July, the interpreter walked down the aisle with Jennifer Lopez at a clandestine wedding in Las Vegas. Not content with the experience, the mediatic couple organized a second soiree nuptial in the case of the actorazo in Georgia that lasted a whopping 3 days.

It was during the wedding honeymoon number one of Affleck where an image of this became viral. In the snapshot, the aforementioned appears lying down on a sailboat during a relaxing nap. Many related his attitude to the prenuptial contract that his wife made him sign and by which he is obliged to maintain four heated encounters with his beloved a week.

Nothing could be further from the truth. According to some media such as ‘Daily Mail’, the actor suffers from a chronic migraine for which you have to take care of your sleeping hours or else you will be the victim of unbearable headaches.



Ben Affleck, lying on the bartola – Daily Mail

In fact, this disease comes into play at the moment in which the patient is subjected to long periods of stress. This is nothing new in Ben’s life since there are numerous occasions in which he has had to stop in his tracks the shooting of a film when suffering in his mountain body the impact of the fucking migraine.