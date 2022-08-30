The Devil on Wheels (Terror in the Sunlight, II)

the devil on wheels (duel, 1971) is a film directed by Steven Spielberg that for 83 minutes grabs your heart and doesn’t let go. The argument is simple: the driver of a utility vehicle is harassed by a truck.

If we barely talk and write about the devil on wheels is because it is overshadowed by Shark (jaws, 1975). However, the history of the infernal truck disturbs today in the same way as the year of its release.

the movie is based on a true event: the harassment that the writer Richard Matheson (The Incredible Shrinking Man, I’m Legend) suffered by a truck for much of a car ride on the way home the day John F Kennedy was assassinated (via Guardian). But it is not enough for a horror plot to remember reality for it to be overwhelming. For the film to have an impact, it must be adjusted in some way to horror rules. And Matheson with her script and Spielberg with her realization apply the rules masterfully on her.

THE FORMULA OF THE TWO STORIES

Let’s remember that every horror movie is two stories: one deals with ordinary life and the other deals with how terror invades everyday life.

In the devil on wheels ordinary life occupies the first five minutes of footage, and a domestic telephone conversation.

In the first five minutes, Spielberg shows how a small car drives out of the garage of a house in a suburb, through the city jammed with traffic, and ends up driving down a California highway that seems to be in the middle of nowhere and that he rarely drives. a vehicle circulates.

These details are revealing: when leaving the garage he stops the car before joining the deserted street and a few meters later he scrupulously respects the STOP sign. It shows that there is a prudent person behind the wheel.

During those first five minutes, the only company for the driver—whose identity is hidden from us—is the news on the radio. So Spielberg creates the same sensation that we would have during a long trip through monotonous landscapes.

Right after we meet the driver: David, played by a Dennis Weaver then quite well known as the protagonist of the series Lieutenant McCloudbut here he will prove to be a prudent and peaceful man.

At minute 6, David/Weaber overtakes a big, slow, rusty truck.

At minute 7, the truck overtakes the protagonist’s car at high speed, but the truck doesn’t get lost in the distance, it slows down and forces David/Weaber to drive slowly.

A) Yes, the terror enters the story disguised as a common highway incident.

The protagonist overtakes the truck again and leaves it behind. It seems that ordinary life goes on…

ORDINARY PEOPLE

We have already said that terror is suffered by ordinary people like David/Weaber a commercial agent who needs to close a deal with a client leaving for Hawaii. It must be important since the trip will take several hours of driving a family vehicle with problems. It is clear that if the protagonist did not need the money he would not undertake the trip. And it is also clear that if he was driving a high-end vehicle he wouldn’t be overtaken by the old truck.

To emphasize that the protagonist is an ordinary man, the film shows him at a gas station phoning his wife. She is a housewife, whose name we do not get to know, that she dusts in a living room belonging to a modest family from the 70s. The first line of the wife is:

“What happen? Have you had an accident?

The line contains several meanings:

It is a marriage in which communication has long seemed limited to the essentials or disastrous events such as accidents.

She fears that her husband has had a mishap because she considers him fragile.

She is angry as seen below.

It reminds us that danger on the road exists.

The conversation continues like this (I include some comments in italics in brackets):

DAVID: No. None of that. I just wanted to apologize. [No considera que el pequeño incidente inicial será importante. Tampoco da importancia a que el camión se haya detenido a su lado].

WIFE: You don’t have to apologize, Dave.

DAVID: When I left the house this morning you were sleeping… so I just wanted to call you and tell you that… I’m sorry about last night. [Aquí Matheson/Spielberg nos manipulan por un momento: nos hacen creer que el protagonista de alguna manera ha hecho daño a su esposa].

WIFE: I don’t want to talk about it.

DAVID: Well… Don’t you think we should?

WIFE: No, because if we talk about it… we’re going to argue, and you don’t want that, do you? Wouldn’t you like it? [Aquí se revela al público a través de un diálogo dramático que David elude las discusiones]

DAVID: What do you mean?

WIFE: Oh, never mind.

DAVID: Okay, I get it. You think I should have walked up to Steve Henderson…and challenged him to a fist fight or something. [Es posible que David lo supiera en su momento, pero optó por no hacer nada, como remarca la esposa a continuación].

WIFE: No, of course not. But you could have at least told him something. [Ella espera que su esposo se comporte como se supone que debe comportarse un hombre]. After all, he…practically tried to rape me in front of everyone. [En el doblaje en español: «solo quería llevarme a la cama ante tus propias barbas»].

DAVID: Oh come on, honey. [¿David elude la discusión con su esposa o simplemente resta importancia a lo que su esposa considera un acto que merece un castigo? En cualquier caso, David es un hombre que huye de conflictos].

WIFE: Forget it. Will you be home at 6:30? [Ella le da una salida cambiando de tema].

With the brief conversation, we have the data we need to know the character better before moving on to the terror that awaits outside. The owner of the gas station offers a relevant piece of information for the future: the protagonist has to change the hoses.

The detail: Spielberg portrays the protagonist as a poor devil ignored by everyone… Just as the camera ignores him, giving more importance to a woman’s laundry.

THE ISOLATION OF THE CHARACTERS

The lonely open spacesa town built around a single street, dour guys in hats cowboy, people who only think about themselves, the absent law… are elements that reinforce the isolation of the character. They are typical elements of the western that Spielberg has adapted to horror.

David/Weaber drives along a road that crosses places that we identify as cemeteries for mafia victims. The protagonist has no chance of getting off this road. There are no alternate routes; he can only move on or return home.

There are two gas stations on the road and between them a small town in which the protagonist feels like a stranger. There is no presence of the authorities. The people he meets along the way do not help or interfere with his escape. Spielberg underscores the isolation by visually cutting the character off in every shot.

The protagonist is even afraid to report to the police because he thinks that no one will believe him. This manifests itself in the bar where he rests after crashing into a fence as he flees the truck. The moment is reminiscent of Hitchcock: at the bar there are six or seven truck drivers, and the protagonist suspects that each of them is the pursuer.. Spielberg demonstrates this by showing the faces of each man looking askance at the stranger. (Another Hitchcock-reminiscent moment is the phone booth scene from which the protagonist tries to call the police.)

HIDE THE MONSTER

Hide the monster so the audience doesn’t get used to it, horror masters recommend.

Spielberg was 25 years old when he directed the devil on wheels but it was clear to him that the presence of the monster —the truck— had to be constant. The story is inconceivable without the frequent and aggressive presence of the truck. When the protagonist is not driving, the audience knows that the truck is waiting nearby.

When we don’t see the truck, the protagonist alludes to him in conversation with other people or talks out loud to himself or thinks about the persecution he suffers. (Thoughts that we know thanks to the voiceover, which places us within its fragility).

REVERSAL OF THE LAWS OF NATURE

The reversal of the webs of nature shows how the characters are afraid of dying like animals. It is a common resource in horror, especially in disgust, but Spielberg does not exploit it.

The protagonist is never afraid of dying like an animal. He simply fears that he will die losing control of the vehicle or die after being hit by the truck.

THE TONE

DUELO is the translation of DUEL (the original title of the film) and refers to the western. Let us remember that the elements that reinforce the isolation of the character are typical of the western.

Critics find similarities between The devil… Y The diligence (stage coach, 1939) directed by John Ford. It is not strange. Spielberg has acknowledged in different interviews his admiration for Ford (via 5 faroutmagazine.co.uk) and how much he has influenced his style. Examples of this are dramatic close-ups and depth of field in The devil on wheels.

There is more, Spielberg tells how at the age of 15 he had the opportunity to speak with Ford for five minutes thanks to a common contact (via CowboysAliensIntrvws) and the lesson he taught him:

“When you understand why the horizon is above or below the image, and not in the center, you may be a good image maker.”

But The devil… In addition to being an heir to the western, it is also a horror film. Open spaces are also characteristic of terror: they do not allow the hero to hide.

Spielberg has conceived the film so that the public feels a growing claustrophobia despite the open spaces. In fact, the end takes place on a hill where there is no way out.

The moments of relaxation in the film only serve to keep the audience from being emotionally exhausted. They are moments of silence or reflection of the character.

After the call to the wife, Spielberg does not show another image that refers to the domestic. The hero is in the territory of terror where the family is not even in the mind.

BREAK THE RULES TO KEEP THE RULES

Although the idea of ​​creating terror in daylight was not new (one of the antecedents would have to be found in The Birds Led By Hitchcock in 1963), Spielberg took the proposal further than his predecessors. He managed with minimal elements to create tension. But the real feat with The devil… is to turn the truck into a character. At some point we see the trucker’s arm or boots, but these seem nothing more than complete of the monster that proudly displays the license plates of the cars it has destroyed like a gunman notches his revolver to aim at each dead.