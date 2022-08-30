The detail in an iconic Titanic scene that few have noticed

A visual challenge on an image taken from the final moment of the famous film began to go viral on social networks.

One of the most remembered love stories in cinema in recent times is that of Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) from “Titanic”.

Although many think that the first could have been saved from freezing to death at sea, there are others who say that the end of the story was perfect .

And precisely, it is about the ending that has been talked about in recent days, after an image began to go viral (which initially appeared in 2017) with a detail in the final scene of the tape, which few have noticed.

For some it has been quite a challenge to discover how accurate a detail related to the outcome of the story is. The sequence corresponds to when Rose in her old version finishes telling her story and throws the iconic necklace known as the ‘Heart of the Ocean’ into the sea.

She then lies down to slowly drift off to sleep as memories of her life come flooding back. Later, the camera brings the protagonists back together in a kind of dream. Jack (Leonardo Di Caprio) then waits for his beloved with his hand outstretched on the landing of the stairs.

In that painting, precisely, is when appears an object and a detail sought by the director behind the protagonist.



The correct answer is linked with accurate information about the real story. If you look carefully at the photo, it is important to make the link to the moment of sinking.

In this way, the key data appears in the hands of the clock whose time gives 2:20 in the morning . That is, the precise moment when the Titanic completely sank into the sea, less than three hours after colliding with the iceberg.

As explained by James Cameron, the film’s director, the story and precision in every detail they were an essential part of the production and that is what allows Titanic to be a historical homage.

“I guess I realized that this It’s a part of history that I know and understandand from which I am constantly learning,” he declared in 2017 in an interview with the Collider media.