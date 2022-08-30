The controversial publication of Jürgen Damm against Jonathan Rodríguez

The Mexican midfielder of the Eagles won the day by commenting on the averages of the players in the video game eFootball 2023.

While many fans wonder what became of Jurgen Dammthe end of America He gave signs of life through his social networks, where he took advantage of the launch of the video game eFootball 2023 to launch a comment that sparked thousands of reactions and where he was involved jonathan rodriguez.

For a month the 29-year-old Mexican player has not seen action with the Eagles first team. This is due to technical decisions and muscular discomfort that he has been dragging for several weeks.

As he prepares his return to the courts, on his official Damm Facebook account published an image where you can see the socks that the players will have azulcremas in the electronic game, being Guillermo Ochoa and Cabecita Rodríguez the best valued, while in third place comes Jürgen.

What stood out the most was the way Damm called Jonathan: “Information that comes to me at the last minute, the last rating is not the final one, they told me that already enhancing each letter I come out as the 3rd best player on the team only below the sucker and the 5-time World Cup. PS: It’s not Fifa23, it’s eFootball23“.

As expected, the publication had thousands of reactions and hundreds of comments; some were answered by the footballer Aztec with the humor that characterizes him, but with this it is clear that he cannot be hated by anyone.

