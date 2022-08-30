The ‘Chavo del 8′ with Hollywood actors

The Chavo of 8 is one of the most successful Mexican series in the history of television and, more than 50 years after its premiere, it continues to be a benchmark for various generations.

This series was dubbed in various languages ​​and broadcast in different countries, so it was a worldwide success, not to mention that there were also other versionsas is an animated cartoon released in 2006.

Nevertheless, Have you ever wondered what the well-remembered characters from the series would look like if they were Hollywood actors?

This may seem hard to imagine, but there are the perfect actors to play each of those characters that caused us so much laughter.

If you still do not believe it, here we show you some images released on the Internetwhich show what some actors turned into each of the characters we know would look like.

Some of the most famous actors in the industry are in the images, but you would never have imagined how their faces and factions are perfectly suited for the characters.

This is what the characters look like The guy from 8 if they were played by Hollywood actors

Robin Williams would be El chavo

This actor managed to move us in more than one of his productions, but it is no secret to anyone that comedy was also one of his strengths. That’s why it would be ideal to have the leading role.

Jennifer Aniston would become Doña Florinda

Another great comedy actress and would be ideal to play Doña Florindasince her character mixes some seriousness and infatuation, a role that the artist has played on several occasions.

Massie Williams would be perfect for La Chilindrina

the actress of Game of Thrones He is short in stature and has very subtle features.so it would not be difficult for her to become La Chilindrina.

Joaquin Phoenix is ​​perfect to be Don Ramón

The actor showed in Joker that he is capable of conveying a tired and worn image, characteristics that perfectly define the embittered Don Ramón.

Jim Carrey would play Quico

No matter how hard it is to make a gesture, Jim Carrey gets it done and, therefore, he would be the perfect one to become Quico.