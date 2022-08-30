The best premieres of the week on HBO Max — New Code

have you had a summer unforgettable. A very complete one in which nothing has been missing. Neither the people. Not the plans. Nor the desire. But the time has come to say goodbye. Even if it hurts. Even if you want to stop time. Even if you want to cling to the holidays like an orangutan to the branch of a tree. But don’t get down because this week you have three amazing appointments with HBO Max. Two are for an afternoon or evening of fun without commitment. Pure audiovisual promiscuity. The other, however, can germinate into a beautiful love story very little by little. In one of those that lasts years.

Small details, August 30

The first of your appointments you have with Small detailsa police thriller directed by John Lee Hancock, the director of The founder, the acclaimed biopic about the birth of McDonalds. It is a film absolutely devoted to its genre: a serial killer, a repeated modus operandi when it comes to killing the victims and a couple of policemen putting things together. Come on, macrodoses of intrigue and speculating in your head all the time. Oh, and according to the nominations, it comes with spectacular performances by Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and above all Jared Leto.

Subscribe to HBO Max FOR €8.99

Elvis, September 2

Have you recovered from the first romp? Perfect, because this Wednesday you have another appointment, this time with the story of one of the most legendary musicians in history: Elvis Presley. A film directed by Buz Luhrman, author of Moulin Rouge Y The Great Gatsbyand performed by Austin Butler and Tom Hanks in the roles of Elvis himself and his manager Parker. Specifically, it explores the strange and stormy relationship between the two. It has earned the enthusiasm of the public and critics as it passes through theaters. It is a good opportunity to delve into a historical character who will never die.

The House of the Dragon, Episode 3, September 4

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M5cTWyXfKgY

By this time of the week you will have had a couple of really fun dates. But that’s it. You will not keep repeating. What you need deep down is something a little more solid. Continuity. hook you up And that’s what it’s for the house of the dragonthe prequel to Game of Thrones, that premieres this Sunday its third episode after two truly promising deliveries. For now, everything indicates that we will fall like flies into the nets woven by George RR Martin. The guy knows how to hit the key so you’ll be dying to know what’s wrong with his characters. He has that blessed gift. Don’t try to resist.

