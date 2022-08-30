The best is series, movies and documentaries on television and platforms
Series, documentaries, movies… recommendations for today
Corruption is still present in Boston, as narrated in the third season of ‘City on a Hill’, which premieres tonight. But if you prefer to delve into the past, History Channel travels to the Trojan cities, while if you want suspense, HBO Max broadcasts a tape starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, Jared Leto.
Rami Malek at one point in the tape. /
hbo max
‘Small details’
Deke, a
deputy sheriff of Kern County, California,
match with Baxter, a Los Angeles sheriff to catch a
serial killer
The
ability of Deke to realize the
little things is eerily accurate, but her willingness to
circumvent the rules throws Baxter into a harrowing dilemma. Meanwhile, she must face a
dark secret Of your past.
We are before a
thrillerr about crimes, directed by John Lee Hancock and with a very solvent trio at the helm of the film: Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.
The new season of this acclaimed police series is here. /
Movistar Series, 9:03 p.m.
‘City on a Hill’ (S3)
The third season of this series’ takes us to the
boston high society, Beacon Hill. After
leave the fbi and throwing his badge into Boston Harbor, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a prestigious new job as
security officer from a wealthy family. Everything is going well until the secrets begin to uncover…
When one opens
researchADA Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees the
chance to put an end to the machinery that perpetuates a
system of criminal justice that
it does not work. Siobhan Quays, representing a seriously injured construction worker, faces the
corruption of the city first hand.
Image representing the Trojan horse. /
History Channel, 9:55 p.m.
‘The Lost Cities of the Trojans’
History Channel premieres this
new program that takes us into one of the most mythical cities of the past.
Discover the
unknowns that have always surrounded these stories of
Troy and how this great city was founded.
For centuries, the Trojan War was dismissed as
myth. An action-packed war story chronicling the siege and subsequent destruction of Troy. Now,
news and amazing
tests they are bringing to light the truth behind the story.
In
Turkeyon Hissarlik Hill, researchers are uncovering extraordinary new
secrets that are transforming our understanding of the past. They are excavating the ruins of a city that many believe to be Troy itself. Did the war really take place between the walls they have found? And the
ctrojan horse of the myth could be based on a real fact?
History Channel gives
response to these unknowns in this impressive documentary that helps the viewer to demystify one of the
legends alive in our history.
Angelina Jolie plays Evelyn Salt. /
Action and espionage movie where Angelina Jolie leaves the role of Lara Croft to get into that of a CIA agent.
The
loyalty of Evelyn Salt, a CIA agent, is put to the test when a
deserter accuses her of being a
russian spy. Then she is forced to
run away and to use all your knowledge and experience to prevent the
capture. His efforts to prove his innocence are futile.
Meanwhile, continue the
hunt to discover his true identity.
New season of the documentary series on the audiovisual platform. /
Netflix, 8:00 a.m.
‘I am a killer’
The third season of this
docuseries It consists of six chapters. In them, other cases of
jailed killerssentenced to death or life imprisonment. Each episode dissects the crimes through
interviews intimate with the men and women who committed them.
Lawyers, prosecutors, investigators, friends and relatives of the victims and those convicted contribute their
points of view about the tragic events and those involved.
Throughout the series there are
new datahidden motivations are uncovered, rare signs of humanity are revealed, and the twisted paths of the
american court system. Some loved ones of victims offer forgiveness, others demand punishment.
The testimonies of murderers in
first personprivileged access to the prison system and exceptional collaborators provide unprecedented revelations about the
minds and the motivations of these
assassins.
Topics
