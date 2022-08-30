The best films of Cameron Diaz, the icon of romantic comedies

Cameron Diaz She surprised her fans a month ago by announcing that she would return to acting, this after spending eight years away from the screens, in which she devoted herself to her motherhood, since she has a daughter with Benji Madden (Good Charlotte).

american actress He was also enjoying his millionaire fortune, which he has accumulated after almost 30 years of artistic career in Hollywoodand although he had already announced his definitive retirement from acting, he decided to return this 2022, hand in hand with Jamie Foxx in back in actiona Netflix original movie.

Cameron Diaz began her career in modeling, but soon moved on to acting, where she demonstrated her great charisma, talent, and beauty. He not only starred romantic comedies most successful of the 1990s, but instead worked with great directors like Martin Scorsese.

For this reason, we list the best films of the interpreter who fell in love with Hollywood and who at the time was the best paid in the entire industry.

The mask

In 1994, a blonde in a sensual red dress captivated the viewers of this comedy film that catapulted its protagonists: Jim Carrey and Cameron Diaz to world fame.

Carrey already had experience and established himself with this film, but Diaz, who was unknown, drew attention for her talent and great beauty.

The story centers on Stanley Ipkiss, a down-on-his-luck bank clerk who, after one of the worst days of his life, finds an old more expensive than it has the power to transform him into a cartoon-looking hero capable of anything.

My best friend’s wedding (1997)

In a character contrary to the one he played in The Mask, Cameron returned in a romantic comedy with Julia Roberts. Here she plays Kim, a wealthy young woman from a conservative family, who is about to marry the man she loves, but his best friend shows up to ruin the wedding.

Mad About Mary (1998)

Perhaps one of the most remembered roles of the actress. In this film in which he starred alongside Ben Stiller, She plays Mary, a talented, intelligent and beautiful young woman with whom several men are obsessed, and they do some pretty strange things to prevent one of her high school suitors from winning her over.

Do you want to be John Malkovich? (1999)

The actress joined the cast of Film debut of the now acclaimed Spike Jonzein this story about a man who is bored with his life and his marriage, lives an unreal experience in which he enters the mind of actor John Malkovich.

Diaz was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance.

Gangs of New York (2002)

Diaz surprised critics by announcing that he would be part of the cast of one of the tapes of the acclaimed Martin Scorsese. This time she put comedy tapes aside and was nominated for a Golden Globe for her performance as Jenny Everdeane.

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Cameron starred alongside Tom Cruise and Penelope Cruz in this remake of the acclaimed film Aopen your eyes of 1997, written by Alejandro Amenábar.

