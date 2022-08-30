The before and after of Cameron Diaz: This is what the actress looked like during her Hollywood debut

Despite having stepped away from the spotlight a few years ago, the actress Cameron Diaz remains one of the public’s favorites thanks to the great repertoire of films he has starred in throughout his career.

However, the career of the famous had a very particular beginning, because in her search for triumph ended up working on a “soft p*rn” content tape during 1992 and when he was just 19 years old.

Would her chance on the big screen alongside Jim Carrey in “The Mask” (1994) which led her to gain professional recognition (and cheap) to buy the rights to erotic material and thus erase that “stumble” in his career.

In addition to his participation with Jim Carrey, Cameron Diaz managed to share credits with stars of the stature of dozens of tapes. Within the long list of his projects we can find: “Our forbidden video”, “Charlie’s Angels”, “The Holiday” and “Malas Enseñanzas”to mention a few.

It should be noted that his last participation on the big screen was in the film “The Other Woman” (Women on the Attack). After this project, the actress decided to take a break to enjoy herself next to her husband Benji Madden (singer and guitarist of “Good Charlotte”) and her daughter Raddix.

Currently, Cameron Diaz is part of the cast of the famous show ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’a project in which she has been happy and full to return to the screens and connect with her audience.

