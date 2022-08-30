the action movie where animals stopped being monsters

Cinema can shape our perception of what surrounds us. Hollywood, more than any other film industry, has been responsible for changing the way audiences around the world react to what they do not know, and this is evident in the way in which issues related to nature and life are addressed. wild. Commonly, to suit the needs of the horror and horror subgenres thrillernumerous scripts turn animals into relentless predators who, without motivation or explanation, seek to take lives.

Examples range from Shark (Dir. Steven Spielberg, 1975), until Piranha (Dir. Joe Dante, 1978), going through hell in the storm (Director Alexandre Aja, 2019). Killer birds, deadly anacondas, relentless spiders; monsters that threaten civilized life and that, therefore, must be eliminated at any cost. The fate of the beasts, which represent brute force, is always defeat.

But a tape that is now in theaters set out to change this. In an interview, the team Beastfilm starring Idris Elbetold us about how this vindication was carried out on screen.

Interview with the production team of the film Bestia.

Beast introduces us to Nate Samuels (Idris Elba), a doctor who travels to South Africa with his daughters for the holidays. But his family reconnection journey turns into a life-or-death situation when a lion attacks the area surrounding the reserve where they are staying.

Although the premise initially suggests that the feline will be the evil antagonist of this story, the film sheds this trope. Here, the lion is not the villain and does not terrorize people with the sole purpose of presenting himself as a threat.

“It was very important to me not to blame the lions for being lions,” says the director. Baltasar Kormakur, who sought to give the message that animals cannot be blamed for their behavior. “I love animals. I have had animals around me all my life. In fact, I was going to be a veterinarian before I came across filmmaking. My other passion is animals and the last thing I want to do is antagonize them or blame them for being a force of nature.”

According to the producer Will PackerFor the film to work, it was necessary to give the leading animal a well-justified motivation. Hence the classical narrative is accompanied by a relevant protest. All the lion does is exact revenge against a group of hunters who harmed his group. No threat was powerful enough to take control of its territory from the species. Until now.

Idris Elba with producer Will Packer on the set of Beast. Photo: Lauren Mulligan/Universal Pictures.

In recent years, waves of poachers have invaded various areas of South Africa to wipe out entire herds, either for purely recreational purposes or to profit from their body parts. It is a crisis that does not stop, despite the fact that measures have been taken to regulate the practice of the heinous activity in the region.

“It’s something we think about a lot, and talk about a lot,” says Packer. “While doing research during the making of this film I learned how big the hunting problem was in South Africa, but also around the continent and even in other regions of the world.”

With the environmental theme in the background, the creative team of Beast he wanted to make sure the lion wasn’t the “monster” in the movie, just for entertainment. Due to hunting the lions end up as nomads, wandering. To find another pack they must fight the “alpha male”.

“The violence that we started causes another violence with these lions,” explains the producer. “It is really us who alter nature. We are the ones who do not respect the natural ecosystem that exists and there will be repercussions for that. In that sense, the beast in our film is not only the lion. Man is also the beast.”

On the other hand, the manager Baltasar Kormakur He clarifies that, despite the fact that he worked on the film with the intention of removing from these species the stigma that has marked them for a long time, he also wanted to inject it with the greatest possible realism. Hence, the animal makes the decision to attack anyone who gets in its way.

“If a tsunami hits us, you can’t blame the tsunami because it doesn’t have a reason to. But the tsunami will not only choose those who drink with a plastic straw to kill them and not those who throw paper [al mar], you know? He is going to attack us all [por igual]. That is all. We are an organ. We are a unit.”

Idris Elba and director Baltasar Kormákur on the set of Bestia. Photo: Lauren Mulligan/Universal Pictures.

