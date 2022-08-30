The accident on the set of Titanic that ended in a visit to the hospital

In 1997, what would become one of the highest-grossing films in history was released. titanica. Directed by james cameron and starring Leonardo Dicaprio Y Kate Winsletit was one of the most epic and tragic romantic stories that went through the big screen.

It follows the romance that forms aboard an ocean liner between a young woman from high society and a lower-class artist. And what seems like a beautiful love story ends in catastrophe when the ship hits an iceberg and begins to sink.

The story of Jack and Rose is one of the most popular in cinema.

titanica broke all kinds of records and took a total of 11 Oscars, including best film. However, what few know is that during the filming of the film, the entire technical team and the actors had to go through a situation that left them all visiting the hospital.

It was the last day of filming in Nova Scotia, Canada, and most of the cast and crew were there, except for DiCaprio Y Winslet, who had no scenes at that location. It was close to midnight and everyone was getting ready for the last shot, which started at sunrise and ended at sunset.

They were all very happy that they finished filming on location and gathered for dinner together, bill paxton was present and james cameron did not hesitate to join. Dinner was clam chowder, and according to several members of the technical team, it was so delicious that everyone repeated it several times,

James Cameron with the film’s technical team.

When they finished, everything seemed fine until after thirty minutes, several began to feel strange. No one could work, everyone was unfocused and dizzy. They began to gather to see what was going on while james cameronRealizing something was wrong, he ran to his office and forced himself to vomit, thinking he had been poisoned. It is even said that a member of the team began asking for a Cure to be called.

Turns out the clam chowder had been altered and all were under the effects of Phencyclidinea very popular drug among teenagers, also known as PCP either angel dust. No one knew how such a thing could have happened, but they had to be rushed to hospitalbecause some members of the team had lost their balance and others were going through what is called “a bad trip”.

To get to hospital, they did not know what to do with all that amount of people, so they put each one of them in a cubicle and gave them a liquid to drink that would eliminate the toxins. But nobody paid attention and under the state of euphoria and excitement in which they were, the whole team began to disperse around the hospital. Some ran, jumped, others even glided down the aisles on wheelchairs.

The ‘amazing’ situation experienced by the Titanic team. Credit: Vice.

Things got even worse. Some people laughed, others cried, and some were very affected. So much so, that a person attacked James Cameron and stabbed him in the face with a pen. The director, under the influence of drugs and while his face was bleeding, all he did was laugh, while everyone was submerged in a chaos of emotions.

Once the effects of the hallucinogens wore off, each one went to sleep and met the next day to finish filming. As for the cause of food adulteration, it was never known exactly who it was, an investigation was even carried out that ended up being closed due to lack of evidence and clues. In any case, many of those present agree that the main suspect was a cook who had recently been fired, so they thought that he had been some kind of revenge.

Undoubtedly it is a funny and at the same time distressing anecdote. The good thing is that the effects were not very serious and in a few hours, everyone was able to continue with their lives as if nothing had happened. And to this day, this fact continues to surprise fans of the film.

