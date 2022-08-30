The 7 series and movies of September that you cannot miss

New month, new premieres of series and movies in streaming.

To make it easier for you, here you will find a total of 7 premieres that you cannot miss in Netflix, HBO Max, Disney Plus and Prime Video.

A frankly powerful month where series as promising as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of PowerAmazon’s big bet on fantasy; blonde, the Marilyn Monroe biopic by Ana de Armas and Netflix; or the arrival of the sixth season of rick and morty to HBO Max, a gift for lovers of science fiction and animation.

Here’s everything you can’t miss streaming this month.

What to watch on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and Disney Plus in September: the most outstanding series and movies

‘Blondie’

The most interesting premiere of Netflix in September without a doubt.

A biopic focused on Marilyn Monroe that will have Ana de Armas as the great star of the function.

It is a fictional version of the sex symbols most iconic of the Seventh Art that takes inspiration from the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates and will tell the story of the actress who revolutionized popular culture in the 50s and 60s.

The film will arrive on the streaming platform on september 28.

‘Elvis’

As to hbo maxthe thing is also about biopics, since Austin Butler puts himself in the shoes of Elvis Presley, who also sings 70% of the songs in the film.

Of course, it is not a typical biopic and it does not devote much space to reviewing the impact and enormous influence of the artist on the music and culture of the 20th century.

The best? The impressive performance of Austin Butler, who lifts the film from start to finish: overflows with charisma.

And you won’t have to wait long to see it, since lands on HBO Max next September 2.

‘Rick and Morty’ S6

One of the best animated series of recent years already has a date for the arrival of season 6, since lands next September 5 on HBO Max.

If you don’t know what it’s about, it’s a science fiction animated series where you follow the stories of Rick and his grandfather Morty in incredibly dangerous adventures throughout the universe, where time travel, old-fashioned humor and stories absurdities are the order of the day.

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’

Without a doubt, September’s big premiere.

Amazon is going to try its luck with a story of The Lord of the ringscentered long before the original novels, and promises a lot, as can be seen in the advances that the company has been releasing over time.

You have a date with the first 2 episodes next September 2 on Prime Video.

‘Pinocchio’

Other live action of one of the Disney classics that has great chances to succeed.

At the controls, Robert Zemeckis and in the main roles, Tom Hanks as Geppeto, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Keegan-Michael Key, Lorraine Bracco, Cynthia Erivo and Luke Evans.

Pinocchio will premiere next September 8 exclusively on Disney Plus and will give the animation classic a twist.

‘Thor: love and thunder’

After passing through the cinema, Marvel’s new work arrives on Disney Plusspecifically on September 8.

A movie full of action and the usual classic tone of humor of the UCM where Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman must face one of the greatest dangers in the universe: the Butcher of the Gods played by Christian Bale.

‘Andor’

Last but not least, Star Wars fans have a must for next September 21 on Disney Plus.

A story that serves as a starting point for the events of Rogue One and which will be centered on Cassian Andorthe spy who later stole the plans for the Death Star.