The 5 most difficult roles played by actors

What defines a good performance? Is it the script? Is it the director’s word? Is it the talent of the performer? When we are questioned by a film, it can move us, make us angry, outraged, but above all what defines a good film is a good performance.

And what defines a good performance and therefore that we can let ourselves be bought by the plot is a performance that is committed to what the film represents. But sometimes the pursuit of this acting excellence comes at a steep price for those who play it. What are the consequences of achieving perfection in a role? Then I tell you the most emblematic cases and what were the most difficult roles in history

Are actors psychologically affected by the characters they play?

There were many actors whose interpretations of characters were not simple at all and this led to stress, panic attacks or trauma in the short or medium term. Some directors have also been guilty of this and many times actors have said that they were the cause of this psychological damage.

1- Shelly Duvall in The Shining

The Shining is one of the best horror movies ever. Based on a horror novel by Stephen King and filmed by the great Stanley Kubrick, the years go by and this 1980 film continues to terrify more than one.

According to Jack Nicholson, the film’s lead actor, he admits to having suffered making the film, but claims that his co-star fared much worse. According to Nicholson, Shelly Duvall, she had a terrible experience during the filming and paid a high price for having acted in this film. She had to perform more than 127 times in a traumatic scene in the film, as Stanley Kubrick took it out on her.

After the success of The Shining, Duvall did not return to acting in many more films, and many speculate that this was due to the trauma of filming The Shining and how he exposed himself psychologically acting those scenes.

2. Leo DiCaprio in The Revenant

Leo is one of the best actors today and The Revenant managed to win his well-deserved Oscar. But in several interviews he admitted that it was the film that cost him the most to make and that it was basically a 9-month torture.

Not only did he film most of the scenes in the coldest places on the planet, but he was also forced to learn two native North American languages: Pawnee and Arikara. But perhaps the most traumatic was having to eat raw bison meat in repeated scenes as a vegetarian years ago.

3. Rooney Mara – The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo

For this film Rooney was not only forced to lose a large amount of weight, but to play the role of the controversial Lisbeth Salander she decided to get all the piercings that the protagonist had.

To do this, he pierced his ears, eyebrows, nose and nipples. Although she was offered to do the film with fake piercings, she decided to leave all of her and make it as real as possible.

Once the filming was over, she decided to remove absolutely all her rings, except for her nipples in case there was a sequel and they called her back. This can be considered as an absolute delivery by the character

4. Christian Bale – The Machinist

Perhaps one of the most extreme actors with his commitment to acting, since on several occasions he gained and lost weight. For his role in this film he lost more than 30 kilos putting his health at risk. In fact the skeletal figure of him achieves the purpose of scaring anyone who sees it. Also, after doing this performance he had to gain more than 50 kilos to play Batman in Batman Begins.

5. John Rhys-Davies – The Lord of the Rings

Filming Lord of the Rings was absolute torture for John as it didn’t just go on for over a year where they only slept 4 hours a day with lengthy filming scenes. In addition to this, to play Gimli, the dwarf warrior, Davies had to wear prosthetics made of a plastic material to which he was completely allergic.

This caused the actor to have itching, sores, irritation and sometimes even to have to take medication during the entire filming of the film because his eyes were completely closed due to inflammation. And added to that, having to act the best warrior fighting orcs. That could be called a great delivery to the performance.