The 5 best natural remedies to sleep better, according to science – Teach me about Science

Sleep is a human need and it is common to have trouble getting a good night’s sleep. Suffering from insomnia makes us less productive and often disrupts our daily routine. Here I show you 5 ways to achieve better sleep.

1. Exercise

Practicing some type of physical activity improves our health, but it is also one of the best tricks to avoid falling asleep and improve the quality of sleep. Exercise releases endorphins making you feel more awake than ever, yet there is a way to use exercise to your advantage at bedtime. A study by the National Library Of Medicine explains that you should do moderate exercise for at least 20 minutes daily to experience a significant decrease in insomnia.

2. Deep relaxation

It is well known that a good nap goes hand in hand with a good relaxation. A study published in 2006 links relaxation with a good sleep state. Try to clear your mind before bed, finish your tasks and commitments and create a relaxing environment. Try to reach maximum relaxation, either with music that stimulates relaxation, an aroma that you like or any other sleep stimulant, Forget your worries for that moment and simply leave your mind blank, you will see how you fall asleep in a few minutes . Try to make it a habit to regulate your sleep schedule.

3. Stay in the dark

Research supports the idea that darkness is also an important factor in achieving a full nap. Regulate the light of the place where you are, try not to leave even one spotlight on, try using thicker curtains and cover all kinds of light sources. Also avoid artificial light, which implies that you reduce the use of the cell phone and stop using it at least 20 minutes before trying to sleep.

If you want to entertain yourself while you fall asleep, you can choose to try reading a book or listening to relaxing music. You will see how the absence of light will allow you to fall asleep much faster.

4. Develop a routine

Developing a routine is vital to regulate your sleep hours. Set hours to sleep, sleep enough hours for your body, do not stay awake. Try to always comply with this schedule, naturally your body will adapt and it will be easier for future occasions. Although insomnia often prevents you from complying with this schedule, you can try going to bed at the time you have established, enter a state of relaxation and simply turn off your mind so that your brain acquires this habit.

5. Meditate and practice mindfulness

Meditation can lead to a healthy lifestyle which promotes quality sleep. A 2011 study found that meditation significantly improves insomnia and overall sleep patterns.

In a previous article we mentioned that this practice can also help combat stress and anxiety. One of the main goals of meditation is full awareness of the present moment, which includes noticing all thoughts without judging them. This can lead to a sense of calm and contentment by increasing the ability to mindfully tolerate all thoughts and feelings. Research suggests that 30 minutes of daily meditation can relieve some anxiety symptoms and act as an antidepressant.