that’s why nobody wants it anymore today

He is still frantically looking for a team that will allow him to try his hand again in the Champions League, but time passes and this time, Cristiano Ronaldo, risks being left with the so-called “match” in hand. Yes, because to date, when the transfer market is just two days away, the Portuguese champion, who returned to Manchester United last summer, a team in which he rose to international prominence after his debut at Sporting Lisbon, has not been able to find a club. ready to bet on him. His salary is too high (24 million euros in total) and his individualism and egocentrism too high, which, despite an undisputed talent, risks blowing up every locker room he touches. And so, for the five-time Golden Ball, the “specter” of having to stay, reluctantly, at the Red Devils is announced.

Yes, because as of today, at the time of writing, there don’t seem to be any alternative solutions for its future. The Napoli track, suggestion of the last few hours, seems to be getting more and more difficult every hour, given that Manchester United, in attack, decided to invest in Antony, thus giving up, in fact, Osimhen, a card that Jorge Mendes , CR7 prosecutor, was ready to play to bring his client to the shadow of Vesuvius in a crazy market operation. And even Chelsea, a team in which Ronaldo would like to join, just doesn’t seem to want to bet (at least at those figures) on a player who, at 37, now seems to have given his best.

Finally, to increase the melancholy of a sad downward trend, rumors coming from Portugal: Ruben Amorim, current Sporting Lisbon coach, would seem to have even threatened his resignation in the event of the arrival of CR7, considered a breaking point for the equilibrium of the locker room . In short, Ronaldo, a forbidden dream of half of Europe until a few years ago, today no one seems to want him anymore.