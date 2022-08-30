Taylor Swift wins the MTV VMAs | BadBunny | Blackpink | Harry Styles | Billie Eilish | shows

In the televised ceremony of the VMAs delivered by MTV, one of the protagonists was Taylor Swift, who won the Best Video of the Year award for the song ‘All Too Well’ (the 10-minute version) and also the single was chosen in the Best Long Form Video and Best Direction categories. But the gala had three great absences, current music stars such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and the recent winner of three Grammys Olivia Rodrigo.

“I am so proud of what we have achieved, and I am sure with every second of this moment that it would not have been possible if it were not for you, the fans. Because I wouldn’t have been able to re-record my album if it wasn’t for you guys. They encouraged me to do it, ”Swift said before announcing her new album and she thanked the work of the women behind the cameras and the support she obtained in the awards, since the winners are chosen by popular vote. “And the truth is that I’ve been thinking about it, and since they were so generous to give us this, I thought it would be a fun time to announce that my new album arrives on October 21.”

The album called Midnights will feature “the stories of 13 sleepless nights spread throughout my life”, The artist has advanced in her social networks. “The floors we walk and the demons we face. For all of us who went round and round and decided to keep the flashlights on to keep looking, hoping that maybe, when the clock strikes 12… we will find each other.

Another of the protagonists was the rapper Nicki Minaj, who received the honorary Michael Jackson Video Vanguard award, in addition to the statuette for Best Hip Hop Video for the song ‘Do We Have a Problem?’

On your side, Harry Styles, who is on a world tour that also brings him to Peru, won the most important award of the edition. The Brit won the award for Best Album of the Year for Harry’s House, and added the award for Best Pop Video Clip and Best Cinematography for his song ‘As It Was’.

The Californian billie eilish won a VMAs for Song of the Year for the song ‘Happier than Ever’. Meanwhile, the Best Rock Song of the Year was ‘Black Summer’, by the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The first non-English speaking singer to win the VMAs

Despite his critics, the Puerto Rican bad bunny made history on Sunday by becoming the first non-English artist to win Best Artist of the Year.

“From my heart, I have no words to describe what I feel, the pride I feel to be at Yankee Stadium receiving this award,” he said, since he could not collect the award live because he was offering a concert. “I always believed, from the beginning, that I could become great, that I could become one of the best singers in the world without having to change my culture, my language, my language, my jargon; I am Benito Antonio Martínez, from Puerto Rico to the whole world”.

Like Latin rhythms, K-pop also shone with the award for Blackpink singer Lisa.