Taylor Swift wins the MTV VMAs | BadBunny | Blackpink | Harry Styles | Billie Eilish | shows

In the televised ceremony of the VMAs delivered by MTV, one of the protagonists was Taylor Swift, who won the Best Video of the Year award for the song ‘All Too Well’ (the 10-minute version) and also the single was chosen in the Best Long Form Video and Best Direction categories. But the gala had three great absences, current music stars such as Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and the recent winner of three Grammys Olivia Rodrigo.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker