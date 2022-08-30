Sylvester Stallone responded to his ex-wife Jennifer Flavin’s accusations of “wasting” his assets

Sylvester Stallone responded to the accusations of his ex-wife Jennifer Flavin (Getty Images)

Sylvester Stallone has responded to Jennifer Flavin’s divorce petition. In Palm Beach County, Florida, the 76-year-old actor denied Flavin’s accusations that “engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion, and/or waste of marital property that has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate.”

Stallone’s legal team wrote in their response that “has not been involved” in that kind of behavior. the actor too objected to Flavin’s request for “exclusive use” of his Palm Beach home.

Regarding attorneys’ fees and legal costs, Flavin asked the court to take note of the “conduct of each party” that could lengthen the process and encourage “mutual cooperation” to “reduce the cost” of legal fees. .

In his response, Stallone noted that his wife “She hired an attorney to represent her and agreed to pay them legal fees.”

Stallone did not object to Flavin’s request to “restore” her maiden name and agreed that their union is “hopelessly broken.”

The image of Stallone with his new dog Dwight, who was left in the middle of a marital fight

Days after Flavin filed for divorce, Stallone denied their 25-year marriage ended over a dog. At the time, he addressed rumors that their breakup came after he bought a Rottweiler, Dwight, and that a disagreement over the canine sparked further arguments that led to the divorce filing.

The actor told TMZ that while he and Flavin disagreed on the new dog it was not a reason for the split. “We did not end the relationship with such a trivial argument“, said.

Jennifer Flavin and Sylvester Stallone in Cannes, 2019 (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

Stallone and Flavin, 54, were married in 1997, although their relationship began in 1988 when they crossed paths at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California.

“I love my family. We are approaching these personal issues in a friendly and private manner”, expressed the actor through his representative, Michelle Bega, the site TMZ.

“I am sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have divorced my husband Sylvester Stallone. While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the 30+ year relationship we had and know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters,” Flavin said in a statement to the magazine. People.

The couple have three daughters together: Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25. Stallone is also Seargeoh’s father from his previous marriage to Sasha Czack.. His eldest son, Sage, the result of his relationship with his first wife Starlin Wright, died in 2012 due to a heart attack; he was 36 years old.

On August 10, Flavin unfollowed her husband on Instagram, and in her latest post she shared a snap showing her sharing a hug with the couple’s three daughters. “These girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. 4 forever”he wrote in the caption.

Stallone was recently photographed getting his dog tattooed over one of Flavin’s faces on his right arm. which generated rumors of a possible rupture,.

