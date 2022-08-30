Sylvester Stallone files for divorce after 25 years of marriage

MEXICO CITY, August 24 (EL UNIVERSAL).- After 25 years of happy marriage and after establishing themselves as one of the most stable couples in the Hollywood industry, Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin have announced the end of their history together.

According to information released by “TMZ”, the model The model would have been the one who filed a petition with Palm Beach County, Florida, for the dissolution of the marriage bond and other measures.

Although the reasons why Flavin, 54, decided to end their relationship have not been revealed, the portal explained that in the documents presented, she accuses her still husband of hiding marital property, for which she asks to be financially compensated as well. how to keep the home you currently live in: “You have engaged in an intentional dissipation of marital property that has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statutes, equity dictates that the wife is compensated and compensated by receiving an unequal distribution of marital property in her favor”.

But this would not be all, Jennifer also asks to recover her maiden name and for a judge to prevent Stallone from continuing to move funds from an account they have in common.

For Stallone his wife’s decision has been completely surprising, and so far he has refused to give statements, except for a few words that his representative, Michelle Bega, granted to the portal: “I love my family. We are approaching in a friendly way and private these personal problems,” he said.

Stallone removes his wife’s tattoo

The news has caused a stir among the followers of the interpreter of Rocky Balboa, however, many assured that the separation was already coming, because a few days ago the actor was captured while walking through the streets of Palm Beach and what caught the attention is that where a tattoo of Flavin’s face used to be, there is now an engraving of one of his dogs.

When asked why he had decided to remove his wife’s portrait, Sly’s representative, as he is affectionately called, assured the British newspaper, Daily Mail, that he would have tried to retouch the drawing, but “the results were unsatisfactory and, unfortunately, irreparable”.

The couple married in 1997 and last May they celebrated their silver wedding anniversary, both even dedicated emotional messages to each other on social networks in which they professed eternal love: “There are not enough words to describe what this woman has meant in my life and I only wish it could be another 25 (years)!” he wrote; as she responded, “Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I want to spend the rest of our lives together!”