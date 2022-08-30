Superheroes with University Degrees – Digital Extremadura

Share on social networks

Introduction

With the world of superheroes there are two clear opinions: either you love it, or you hate it. Superheroes have been around for many years, in fact, the first format in which superheroes were known was the comic. Over the years, new characters, new series, new formats have appeared: movies, television series… becoming one of the most important and popular animation genres of the moment. In this article we are going to talk about a very curious thing and it is about superheroes who throughout their lives have studied a university degree.

Superheroes with a university degree

There are many well-known superheroes around the world and many more anonymous ones. Within the superheroes, there is a wide variety of personalities: workers, criminals, aliens and, of course, students. Here are some of the most famous superheroes who have attended college:

Black Panther

The famous superhero born and raised in the deep but advanced African region of Wakanda, attended college. During his adolescence, he traveled from Wakanda to Europe and America for academic training. After years of study, he ended up earning a Ph.D. in Physics from none other than the University of Oxford.

It is curious that Chadwick Boseman, the actor who plays the character of Black Panther, attended a theater program, during his university years, at the University of Oxford. In order to participate in this program, Chadwick Boseman had to receive financial support, from nothing more and nothing less than Denzel Washington.

Hombre de Hierro

Probably one of the most beloved superheroes on the movie scene, and in addition to his charisma, Tony Stark is one of the most intelligent characters in the entire Marvel universe. This allowed him to graduate from one in the MIT, the highest ranked university in the world. Regarding what he studied, not too many details are given. Some think she earned two master’s degrees in engineering at just 19 years old. Others think she earned doctorates in physical engineering and artificial intelligence. In both cases, whichever is true, it is noted that she is a very intelligent person.

Hulk

The case of the Hulk is one of the most curious, because he always prefers brute force to thinking, however, his human alter ego is the opposite. Bruce Banner, the person behind the Hulk, studied at numerous prestigious educational centers during his youth. He first studied nuclear physics at Desert State University (it’s fictional) and then went on to Harvard University and Pennsylvania State University. During his career as a student, he was academically rivaled by Tony Stark, as both were trying to get their Ph.D. in nuclear physics at Caltech.

Daredevil

For many one of the most interesting superheroes. His purpose as a superhero is to fight crime, but in normal life he is a lawyer. It is important to note that he is blind, but even so he is able to fight evildoers in a sublime way. The law career It is a very important part of the life of Matt Murdock, the person behind Daredevil and that is why data about this stage is known. Matt Murdock earned his law degree from Columbia Law School in New York.

she hulk

The Incredible Hulk is not alone, he has a female counterpart, who is actually his cousin. Both studied at the same university, although not in the same careers. When She-Hulk isn’t playing hero, she works as a private attorney in Los Angeles. It is evident that in the family there is a special attraction to education and that is why both Bruce and his cousin Jennifer Walters are among the best in their field.

conclusion

As you can see, being a superhero and fighting evil does not have to imply that they do not have studies. In fact, most popular superheroes have a special interest in developing physically and mentally, which is why they have decided to pursue university degrees. There are superheroes for everything, although the vast majority opt for scientific careers such as physics or engineering and for careers related to law and the legal profession. There is no doubt that to be a superhero you have to be intelligent, fight against evil and have two lives should not be easy.

ORGANIC

Robert Griffith, since he was young, has had a special interest in science fiction and superheroes. Since he was little, he always dreamed of being a superhero one day, although when he got older he realized that it was impossible. The only thing left for him was to watch a lot of superhero movies and have fun with his stories.