Stormi Webster steals the spotlight from Kylie Jenner

The children of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters are getting more attention than their mothers. From True Thompson’s pink outfit to Reign Disick’s sweet selfies, fans are now praising Stormi Webster for stealing the show from Kylie Jenner at Kylie Jenner’s Ulta beauty launch.

Earlier this week, Kylie held a launch party for her partnership with the cosmetics brand in Los Angeles, which was attended by the entire family. “Welcome to the Kylie Cosmetics x Ulta Beauty experience! We hope you have a blast 😍,” Ulta wrote on Instagram, alongside photos featuring everything from Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian to Caitlyn and Kendall Jenner at the party.

Kylie also shared a compilation of the night on her social media with the caption, “best night ever 💓 @kyliecosmetics @ultabeauty.”

While many fans were obsessed with the entire montage and eager to visit it themselves, others couldn’t help but comment on how much Kylie’s 4-year-old daughter Stormi was the real star.

The little girl wore a silver two-piece with matching biker sunglasses and high-top Nike trainers, and yes, she’s quite the look. As one fan said: “Stormiiii😍😍😍😍😍😍” and another put: “Stormi is the lead here”.

Someone else added, “Omg you and Stormi look amazing!!😍” and “Stormi looks like the boss.” Others said: “Stormi is quite a moment” and “Stormi though”.

And honestly, we couldn’t agree more.