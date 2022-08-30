Steve from Minecraft received an update on his skin

Minecraft has updated the default Steve and Alex skins. The community didn’t take it very well, let’s see what they said.

Minecraft is a very popular video game that has been receiving updates over the years. Some more important and others less, but always throughout its history, the game has had changes. This time the change is visual and focused on its main characters: Steve and Alex..

Also read: TortillaLand 2: How was the beginning?

Since 2009 that the skins of the characters were not modified, now, in the new beta version of Minecraft Java, the characters have undergone some changes that, to tell the truth, fit them well due to the higher level of detail (as far as possible). that can be achieved).

After thirteen years we can see a Steve with slightly thinner legs, finer clothes (both upper and lower), slightly modified skin color and, the most important change, now Steve has a beard. Then on Alex’s part the changes are not so noticeable but they are similar to Steve’s in terms of clothing and skin color.

Some Minecraft fans did not take the decision to change the characters very well. Does anyone else feel this wrong change? Sometimes you don’t mess with certain things, you know?» expressed user Blaster1360. «I’m surprised they decided to change something so iconicand I am especially surprised that they decide to do it now» commented DuckWithAHat.

We will see if Mojang decides to stay strong and despite the criticism they received, continue with their idea or if they will find a way to take a step back to satisfy a large part of the community. However, as one Twitter user commented, most use skins that are not the default ones..

Here the changes to Steve and Alex