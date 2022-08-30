Starts Bachelor of Medicine in Universities for Well-being

Xalapa, Ver.- (AVC/Verónica Huerta) Faced with the “deficit” of doctors in Health Centers located in communities far from cities, the federal government launched studies in the Bachelor of Medicine at Universities for Well-being ” Benito Juárez García”, and in Veracruz this educational plan will be developed to provide coverage, indicated the delegate of the Programs for Development, Manuel Huerta Ladrón de Guevara.

The delegate mentioned that in the communities there is not only a shortage of doctors, but also of teachers who refuse to go to work in rural areas.

“This occurs in the most remote communities such as Tantoyuca, Zongolica; It must be said not only in the matter of doctors, but teachers are also missing a call to the most remote communities to apply themselves. The deficit in terms of doctors is high and it was made known in the Health Pulse, there is the state of Veracruz, “said the delegate.

For now, in Veracruz there are 10 “Benito Juárez García” Universities for Welfare, and there are 10 municipalities that offered land of three hectares each, so that these educational establishments can be built in their demarcations, said the delegate.

“Around 10 offered land for this school project, the first thing that is needed is a three-hectare piece of land, and from there a study is made, it is known what activities there are in the region, and a study plan is made. comprehensive” he said.

The municipalities interested in building Benito Juárez Universities in their municipalities are in the north of Veracruz: Coatzintla and Chinampa; in the south Ixhuatlan del Sureste, and Tierra Blanca among others.

“Everywhere they want the universities to arrive, for example Tierra Blanca offers another property. First, enrollment is analyzed, then the needs of the regions where they are needed. An example is Sochiapan, where the University with Traditional Medicine was opened” quoted the delegate.

The Benito Juárez Universities in operation are located in the municipalities of: Huayacocotla; Papantla -which is the only one in Mexico and the second in Latin America with cultural heritage studies-, Poza Rica offers the Oil and Exploration career; in Minatitlan the studies are in Petroleum and Administration; and that of Coatzacoalcos Petróleo y Transformación, said the delegate.

Other Benito Juárez universities in operation are located in the municipality of Santiago Sochiapan with the Community Medicine career; one more in Atlahuilco with the theme of Education and Nahuatl Language; Jaltipan is also counted with the Agroforestry engineering and that of Playa Vicente, which is for Music “There the kids learn laudería and the rescue of the instruments of common good” referred the delegate.

Manuel Huerta attended the Technological Industrial and Services Baccalaureate Center (Cbtis) number 13, campus located on Villa Hermosa Avenue in this capital city, to inaugurate the 2022-2023 school year in person, together with the representative of the secretariat of Public Education (SEP) in the state of Veracruz, José Miguel Martínez Hernández.