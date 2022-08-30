‘Star Trek’, ‘Terminator’ and the movies that HBO Max will remove from its catalog on August 31

These are the popular movies that HBO Max will remove from its catalog by the end of the month.

HBO Max has removed hugely successful Warner Bros. movies, such as The Witches, Dreams of Mars, and Superintelligence, from its catalog. that were made specifically for the streaming platform. This is a list of movies that will say goodbye to HBO Max on August 31. Take advantage of the weekend and see them one last time in the service before they say goodbye.

Terminator: Genisys (2015)

Directed by Alan Taylor and starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Emilia Clarke, Terminator: Genisys set in a post-apocalyptic future where the machines led by the Skynet network have dominated the earth and extinguished almost all of humanity. John Connor (Jason Clarke), head of the human resistance, has privileged information that has led him to defeat the machines; however, he will have to face a Terminator.

Mean Girls (2004)

The popular dramatic comedy starring Lindsay Lohan says goodbye to HBO Max in a few days. Cadey spent the first 15 years of her life in Africa and has never been to school. Her parents, two zoologists, were in charge of educating her at home while they lived in the jungle. Now they are back in the United States and Cadey will have to face the reality of an American high school, where she meets the “plastic” Regina George (Rachel McAdams), Gretchen (Lacey Chabert) and Karen (Amanda Seyfried).

Pulp Fiction (1994)

The cult film written and directed by Quentin Tarantino follow the hitmen Jules Winnfield (Samuel L Jackson) and Vincent Vega (John Travolta)who are hired by the feared Marsellus Wallace (Ving Rhames) to recover a mysterious briefcase that was stolen from him. But Vincent will have another special assignment: take care of Mia Wallace (Uma Thurman) while her boss is out of town for a few days.