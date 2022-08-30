Sporting does not give up Cristiano Ronaldo, but the tension is sky high: threats of resignation

Cristiano Ronaldo’s future is still a mystery. Naples and Sporting Lisbon among the possible destinations for the player. In the Portuguese club, however, tension broke out with threats of resignation in the event of the purchase of the champion.

Cristiano Ronaldo to the Naples but with an eye also to Sporting Lisbon. A few days before the end of the transfer market, the negotiation regarding the possible passage of the Portuguese to the De Laurentiis club is leaving most of the Neapolitan fans with bated breath. The possible inclusion of Osimhen in the negotiation, the words of Spalletti and the alleged dialogues of Mendes with the company are all indications that perhaps something is really boiling in the pot. The player is at Manchester United and ten Hag in the first few days is not taking him into consideration in the starting eleven and after the refusals of the beginning of the retreat it is clear that something is broken.

Cristiano Ronaldo wants the Champions League, the one that would guarantee him to play Napoli and also Sporting Lisbon and not the Red Devils. Reason why the powerful agent of the Portuguese champion sHe is desperately finding accommodation just to please him. Sporting represents a romantic possibility, one of the suggestive ones, almost as if he wanted to end the last years of his career in the club that launched him at a very young age in professional football. But there is an obstacle: Ruben Amorimcoach of the green-and-whites, is putting pressure on the club to avoid signing the player, putting very hard consequences on the property.

Ten Hag and Cristiano Ronaldo during the Premier match between Southampton and Manchester United.

According to Sky Sport UK and the Times, the coach of the Portuguese would have expressed serious doubts about this negotiation which, according to him, would be detrimental to the team. Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Amorim, it could ruin the whole structure of the squad and the locker room. Sporting Lisbon gave Amorim the bench in 2020. The coach led the team throughout the league last season. The tension at Sporting is therefore skyrocketing so much that the coach would have come to threaten the company to resign in the event that they had registered Cristiano Ronaldo.

At this point, no twist cannot be ruled out. Mendes is working to understand what room for maneuver there is to bring his client to Sporting or to Napoli, provided that Manchester United guarantees at least almost all of the payment of the salary of the player that these two clubs can hardly support. It will be hectic hours and endless tensions to understand how Cristiano Ronaldo will decide to end his last years of career: a stay at Manchester United cannot be ruled out. His goal could also be to win a title like the Europa League that is missing from his palmares.